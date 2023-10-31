Former Fortinet CTO for Endpoint Solutions Udi Yavo Joins Seraphic Security Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seraphic Security, a leader in enterprise browser security, announced today that prominent cybersecurity expert and former Fortinet CTO for Endpoint Solutions Udi Yavo is joining its Advisory Board.





Forrester reports that 85% of employees can do some or all of their work with only a browser but existing security solutions lack the necessary visibility and control in the browser. Seraphic’s unique approach makes every browser – Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, etc. – a secure enterprise browser combining exploit prevention with fine-grained DLP controls. With Seraphic, employees and contractors can use whatever tools they want, while security has the controls to prevent exploits, phishing, and data loss.

“Udi has exceptional expertise in threat intelligence and security operations, and we’re delighted to welcome him to our advisory board,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO, Seraphic Security. “As Seraphic Security continues to scale and deliver innovative tools to secure the digital workplace, Udi’s deep experience building security products for enterprise customers will be invaluable.”

Udi has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity with a proven track record in leading cutting-edge cybersecurity R&D projects. He co-founded and served as the CTO of enSilo, a cutting-edge, self-healing endpoint security vendor which was later acquired by Fortinet in 2019, where he went on to serve as Chief Technology Officer for Endpoint Solutions. Before founding enSilo, Udi spearheaded the direction of the cybersecurity unit at the National Electronic Warfare Research and Simulation Center of Rafael Advanced Defense System and served as its CTO. Prior to Rafael, Udi served as a System Architect at the Israeli Defense Forces.

“The browser is the most critical productivity application but it’s also the biggest security blind spot in most organizations,” said Udi Yavo. “Seraphic Security’s unique technology seamlessly transforms any browser into a secure platform that not only detects and blocks web-based attacks, including threats that bypass network- and endpoint-based technologies, but also delivers advanced governance capabilities like Zero-Trust and DLP. I’m excited to help the team continue to build innovative security solutions that support the way people work today.”

