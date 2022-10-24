Former Ellie Mae CEO and Mortgage Industry Visionary Jonathan Corr Joins Polly’s Board of Directors

Board addition announced as company continues to experience record growth; Polly also welcomes new advisors and technology experts, Adam Aarons and Katy Shields

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polly, a leading provider of innovative SaaS technology for the mortgage capital markets space, is pleased to announce that a trio of prominent industry and technology experts have joined its board and advisory council as the company continues to experience record growth and adoption across the mortgage capital markets vertical. The addition welcomes leading mortgage industry powerhouse Jonathan Corr to Polly’s board of directors, who brings more than three decades of experience in growth, leadership, and corporate strategy. Adam Aarons and Katy Shields also join Polly as strategic advisors. Aarons was the former Chief Revenue Officer of Okta and Shields is the current Head of People at DoorDash.

Corr previously served as President and CEO of Ellie Mae as part of an 18-year tenure. During this time, he took the company private with Thoma Bravo, LLC at a valuation of approximately $3.7 billion before overseeing the sale of Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for $11 billion. He also held several other leadership roles within the company, including Senior Vice President of Product Management, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, as well as Chief Strategy Officer, during which time he was integral in Ellie Mae’s IPO in April 2011.

As an industry champion, Corr has dedicated his mortgage technology career to delivering a superior customer and borrower experience and is often recognized for his aim to “automate everything automatable.” Corr was part of the leadership team that grew Ellie Mae from 75 people and $5 million in revenue to more than 2,000 team members and almost $1 billion in revenue. Prior to joining Ellie Mae, Corr served in executive and management positions at several leading technology companies, including PeopleSoft, Inc. and Netscape Communications Corporation.

“I truly believe that for any company to thrive, it must intimately understand the customer. If you can leverage that understanding to mitigate the pain they deal with and further, make them successful by solving that pain, you will grow as a business,” explained Corr. “This is a core component of Polly’s vision, which is why I am so excited to join Adam and the team. Polly is fundamentally transforming mortgage processes and addressing problems in a forward-thinking way – all driven by intuitive software and a unique cloud-native approach. I have always been partial to fast-growing companies that are trying to do something truly significant, and Polly certainly fits the bill.”

“Polly is on a mission to reimagine the mortgage capital markets vertical and enable new ways of doing business. Jonathan can clearly see the direction that we’re heading in and is uniquely positioned to help us execute on that vision,” said Adam Carmel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Polly. “We are honored to welcome someone of Jonathan’s caliber to the team. His extensive experience in shaping and leading industry-defining organizations will be invaluable as we continue to grow in the months and years to come.”

Alongside Corr, Adam Aarons and Katy Shields have also joined Polly’s board of advisors.

During his tenure at Okta, Adam Aarons successfully led the sales team as Chief Revenue Officer and grew the company from $1 million to over $300 million in revenue. Aarons has more than two decades of experience in enterprise software and currently serves as an independent advisor, board member, and software investor. Katy Shields currently leads the People Organization at DoorDash, where she oversees global culture and belonging, HR, recruiting, talent management, and global expansion. Throughout her career, Shields has held multiple high-impact leadership roles at VSCO, Google, and Qualcomm.

To learn more about Polly’s robust functionality and the innovations that are re-shaping the traditional pricing and loan delivery process, visit https://polly.io/.

