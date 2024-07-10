Former Congressman and OpenAI Board Member Will Hurd Joins Personal AI Board

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Former Congressman Will Hurd has joined the Personal AI Board. A three-term congressman from Texas, Hurd has been at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy discussions in Washington. As the author of the first national AI strategy bill introduced by a U.S. policymaker, Hurd has advocated for responsible AI development and implementation. In the private sector, he has demonstrated his ability to navigate heavily-regulated markets and advance technological adoption within them. His skill set complements Personal AI’s focus on critical use cases dealing with sensitive data in sectors such as legal, healthcare, government, and other enterprises.





Hurd served as a Clandestine Officer in the CIA from 2000 to 2009 on cases of national security interest. He served as a U.S. Representative from Texas’ 23rd congressional district from 2015 to 2021. During his tenure as Congressman, Hurd was a member of the House Intelligence Committee and chaired the Information Technology Subcommittee of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Additionally, he served as Vice Chairman of the Border and Maritime Subcommittee of the Homeland Security Committee. He joined the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in his second term, taking over the position from Mike Pompeo.

After leaving Congress, Hurd joined the OpenAI Board in May 2021. He worked as a Managing Director at Allen & Company LLC, a notable investment banking firm, and has taught several courses at Harvard Business School and the University of Chicago.

“ We’re excited to welcome Will to our board,” said Suman Kanuganti, Co-founder & CEO of Personal AI. “ His experience navigating complex issues within the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we continue to scale Personal AI in regulated industries.”

Hurd commented, “ Personal AI’s technology and products stand out against a rapidly changing market backdrop. Their intense focus on privacy and ownership are aligned with democratic principles, and important for organizations looking to adopt AI responsibly. I look forward to aiding Personal AI’s expansion in areas where these principles really matter.”

Personal AI trains and deploys highly accurate digital twins for subject matter experts in regulated industries such as legal, healthcare, finance, education, and government. Its proprietary Personal Language Models (PLMs) with infinite long-term memory are designed to handle sensitive data, ensuring compliance in fields where data privacy and model ownership are critical.

