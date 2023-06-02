Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 7th. Details for the event are as follows:
Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
When:
Wednesday, June 7th, 2023
Time:
10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat
Webcast:
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.
About Forge
Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel
ir@forgeglobal.com
Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell
press@forgeglobal.com