<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet &...
Business Wire

Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023.


Details for the event are as follows:

What: Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference

When: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

Time: 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

Articoli correlati

Spok Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA Record level of software operations bookings Software and Wireless Revenue Growth on...
Continua a leggere

DHI Group, Inc. Announces New Appointment to the Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (the “Company”) today announced Joe Massaquoi, Chief Financial Officer at H2 Clipper,...
Continua a leggere

Nexstar Media Group Appoints Tony Wells to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former Chief Media Officer at Verizon and Chief Brand Officer at USAA Brings Extensive National and Local Advertising and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php