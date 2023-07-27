Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023.
Details for the event are as follows:
What: Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference
When: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023
Time: 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.
About Forge
Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel
ir@forgeglobal.com
Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell
press@forgeglobal.com