Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22nd. Details for the event are as follows:

51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

When:

Monday, June 22nd, 2023

Time:

6:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat

 

 

 

 

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

