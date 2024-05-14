Home Business Wire Forge Global to Attend the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media...
Forge Global to Attend the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, and Dominic Paschel, SVP Finance and Investor Relations, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference.


Details for the event are as follows:

Where: J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference, Boston, MA.

When: Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

