Forge Global to Attend the Citizens JMP Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants, today announced that Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Monday, March 4th, 2024.


Details for the event are as follows:

Where:

 

 

Citizens JMP Technology Conference

 

 

 

 

When:

 

 

Monday, March 4th, 2024

 

 

 

 

Time:

 

 

11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat

 

 

 

 

Webcast:

 

 

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

