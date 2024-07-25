Home Business Wire Forge Global Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on...
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7th, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants, today announced that it will report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024.


Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss Forge’s financial and business results for the second quarter of 2024.

What: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. – Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Call

When: Wednesday, August 7th, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-In: To access the conference via telephone, please dial 1 (800) 715-9871 or 1 (646) 307-1963 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 6194475 or Forge Global.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/346436016 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

