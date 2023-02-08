Forge Global Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its financial results materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

What: Forge Global Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Call



When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1 (888) 440-4165 or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 5410143.



Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/349915710 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com

About Forge

Forge Global is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining world-class trading technology and operating expertise, Forge Markets enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge Company Solutions, Forge Data and Forge Trust along with Forge Markets help provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors need to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets. Securities-related services are offered through Forge Securities LLC (“Forge Securities”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forge Global, Inc. Forge Securities is a registered Broker Dealer and Member of FINRA/SIPC, an alternative trading system

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Dominic Paschel



ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Riddell



press@forgeglobal.com