Forge Global Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

What: Forge Global Holdings First Quarter 2023 Call

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1 (888) 440-4165 or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 5410143.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/953165439 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

