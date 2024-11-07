Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Total Revenue, Less Transaction-Based Expenses of $19.1 million in 3Q24, up 4% over the year-ago quarter

Total Marketplace Revenues, Less Transaction-Based Expenses of $8.6 million in 3Q24, up 21% over the year-ago quarter

Trading Volume of $338.1 million in 3Q24, up 44% over the year-ago quarter

Forge announces Forge Price and the Private Magnificent 7

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.





“In Q3, we remained focused on technology and product innovations that expand access and improve the experience for all participants in the private market,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge. “Our continued investment in the Forge Next Generation Platform allows us to better expose pricing information, improve the client experience, and drive further efficiency into the trading process. And our launch of Forge Price is a breakthrough in pricing transparency, revolutionizing how investors access and interpret private market valuations, benchmarking, and indexing.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024

Revenue: Total revenue, less transaction-based expenses was $19.1 million, compared to $22.0 million last quarter, and $18.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Loss: Total operating loss was $20.9 million, compared to $17.7 million last quarter, and $21.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net Loss: Net loss was $18.8 million, compared to $14.0 million last quarter, and $19.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss: Total adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.4 million, compared to $7.9 million last quarter, and $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was $5.8 million, compared to $14.4 million last quarter, and $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Net cash used in investing activities was $0.2 million, compared to cash provided by investing activities of $6.3 million last quarter, and cash used in investing activities of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Net cash used in financing activities was $0.4 million, compared to $0.9 million last quarter, and cash provided by financing activities of less than $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ending Cash Balance: Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 was $114.5 million.

Share Count: Basic weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 184 million shares and fully diluted outstanding share count as of September 30, 2024 was 201 million shares.

We estimate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 that Forge will have 186 million weighted average basic shares outstanding, which will be used to calculate earnings per share in a loss position.

Fully diluted outstanding share count includes all common shares outstanding plus shares that would be issued in respect to outstanding restricted stock units, options and warrants, net of shares to be withheld in respect to exercise price of the respective instruments. Instruments that are out of the money are excluded from the fully diluted outstanding share count.

KPIs for the Third Quarter 2024

Trading Volume was $338.1 million, compared to $426.3 million last quarter, and $234.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net Take Rate was 2.6%, compared to 2.7% last quarter, and 3.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Total Marketplace revenues, less transaction-based expenses was $8.6 million, compared to $11.4 million last quarter, and $7.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total Custodial Administration Fee revenues was $10.5 million, compared to $10.6 million last quarter, and $11.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total Custodial Accounts was 2.28 million, compared to 2.21 million last quarter, and 2.02 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total Assets Under Custody was $16.6 billion, compared to $16.6 billion last quarter, and $15.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Additional Business Metrics for the Third Quarter 2024

Forge Trust Custodial Cash : Forge Trust Custodial Cash was $470.0 million, compared to $495.0 million last quarter, and $518.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

: Forge Trust Custodial Cash was $470.0 million, compared to $495.0 million last quarter, and $518.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Total Number of Companies with Indications of Interest (IOIs) : The total number of companies with IOIs was 516, compared to 551 last quarter, and 502 in the year-ago quarter.

: The total number of companies with IOIs was 516, compared to 551 last quarter, and 502 in the year-ago quarter. Employee Headcount: Forge finished out the quarter with a total employee headcount of 307.

Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Highlights

Forge Price : Forge announced in September the launch of Forge Price, a derived, indicative price calculated daily for approximately 250 pre- IPO venture-backed late-stage companies. The innovative pricing model provides a derived price per share for each company by synthesizing data from various sources, including secondary market transactions, recent funding rounds, and indications of interest on Forge.

: Forge announced in September the launch of Forge Price, a derived, indicative price calculated daily for approximately 250 pre- venture-backed late-stage companies. The innovative pricing model provides a derived price per share for each company by synthesizing data from various sources, including secondary market transactions, recent funding rounds, and indications of interest on Forge. Forge Names the Private Magnificent 7: In September, Forge announced the Private Market Magnificent 7, which represent a group of private, venture-backed, late-stage companies that have demonstrated resilience and propped up the performance of the private market over the recent market cycle, much like their public market counterparts.

Forge will host a webcast conference call today, November 6th, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m Pacific Time to discuss these financial results and business highlights. The listen-only webcast is available at https://ir.forgeglobal.com. Investors and participants can access the conference call over the phone by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 from the United States, or +1 (646) 307-1963 internationally. The conference ID is 6194475.

Following the conference call, an on-demand replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we present Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc., adjusted to exclude: (i) net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) interest (income) expense, net, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) other significant gains, losses, and expenses such as impairments or acquisition-related transaction costs that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing results.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "goal," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "project," "forecast," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict, indicate or relate to future events or trends or Forge's future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge's beliefs regarding its financial position and operating performance, as well as future opportunities for Forge to expand its business.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) September 30,



2024



(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,454 $ 144,722 Restricted cash 1,103 1,062 Accounts receivable, net 4,955 4,067 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,891 13,253 Total current assets 129,403 163,104 Internal-use software, property and equipment, net 3,500 5,192 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 126,983 129,919 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,654 4,308 Payment-dependent notes receivable, noncurrent 7,436 5,593 Other assets, noncurrent 2,597 2,615 Total assets $ 276,573 $ 310,731 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,640 $ 1,831 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,306 11,004 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,694 8,861 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,453 2,516 Total current liabilities 24,093 24,212 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 4,492 2,707 Payment-dependent notes payable, noncurrent 7,436 5,593 Warrant liabilities 1,958 9,616 Other liabilities, noncurrent 313 185 Total liabilities 38,292 42,313 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 184,320,636 and 176,899,814 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 18 Treasury stock, at cost; 157,193 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (625 ) (625 ) Additional paid-in capital 565,529 543,846 Accumulated other comprehensive income 933 911 Accumulated deficit (331,328 ) (280,638 ) Total Forge Global Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 234,528 263,512 Noncontrolling interest 3,753 4,906 Total stockholders’ equity 238,281 268,418 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 276,573 $ 310,731

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024 June 30,



2024 September 30,



2023 September 30,



2024 September 30,



2023 Revenues: Marketplace revenues $ 8,713 $ 11,679 $ 7,283 $ 28,912 $ 17,638 Custodial administration fees 10,503 10,603 11,280 31,828 33,124 Total revenues 19,216 22,282 18,563 60,740 50,762 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction-based expenses (73 ) (256 ) (148 ) (358 ) (250 ) Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 19,143 22,026 18,415 60,382 50,512 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 28,750 28,784 27,650 87,377 78,566 Technology and communications 3,185 2,649 3,763 8,894 10,628 Professional services 2,435 1,605 2,883 6,257 8,884 Advertising and market development 1,015 1,243 910 3,348 2,463 Rent and occupancy 1,036 1,107 1,142 3,278 3,616 General and administrative 1,877 2,508 1,870 9,447 8,143 Depreciation and amortization 1,748 1,781 1,710 5,345 5,246 Total operating expenses 40,046 39,677 39,928 123,946 117,546 Operating loss (20,903 ) (17,651 ) (21,513 ) (63,564 ) (67,034 ) Interest and other income (expense): Interest income 1,307 1,495 1,725 4,511 4,553 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 931 2,280 907 7,659 (2,715 ) Other income, net 119 94 215 288 647 Total interest and other income 2,357 3,869 2,847 12,458 2,485 Loss before provision for income taxes (18,546 ) (13,782 ) (18,666 ) (51,106 ) (64,549 ) Provision for income taxes 298 258 291 772 769 Net loss (18,844 ) (14,040 ) (18,957 ) (51,878 ) (65,318 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (502 ) (316 ) (609 ) (1,188 ) (893 ) Net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $ (18,342 ) $ (13,724 ) $ (18,348 ) $ (50,690 ) $ (64,425 ) Net loss per share attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic 184,158,571 182,681,065 173,957,880 182,261,198 173,045,721 Diluted 184,158,571 182,681,065 173,957,880 182,261,198 173,045,721

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,



2023 September 30,



2024 September 30,



2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,844 ) $ (14,040 ) $ (18,957 ) $ (51,878 ) $ (65,318 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations: Share-based compensation 7,622 7,859 9,233 24,948 25,443 Depreciation and amortization 1,748 1,781 1,711 5,345 5,247 Amortization of right-of-use assets 670 662 748 1,975 2,327 Loss on impairment of long lived assets — — — — 536 Impairment of right-of-use assets — — — 186 — Allowance for doubtful accounts 34 107 358 250 529 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (932 ) (2,280 ) (907 ) (7,659 ) 2,715 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (466 ) 923 456 (1,139 ) (857 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,049 (5,353 ) 1,371 (2,179 ) 1,590 Accounts payable (120 ) (1,004 ) (89 ) (58 ) (1,318 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 922 (4,636 ) 723 (931 ) 2,011 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,228 2,041 3,042 302 (4,472 ) Operating lease liabilities (739 ) (491 ) (1,236 ) (1,785 ) (3,317 ) Other — — — (10 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (5,828 ) (14,431 ) (3,547 ) (32,633 ) (34,884 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of term deposits — — (515 ) — (3,180 ) Receipts of term deposit maturities — 6,559 — 6,559 — Capitalized internal-use software development costs (48 ) — — (48 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (125 ) (267 ) (14 ) (792 ) (113 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (173 ) 6,292 (529 ) 5,719 (3,293 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options 12 235 23 473 353 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (406 ) (1,135 ) — (3,843 ) (557 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (394 ) (900 ) 23 (3,370 ) (204 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 388 (78 ) (333 ) 57 (158 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,007 ) (9,117 ) (4,386 ) (30,227 ) (38,539 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 121,564 130,681 160,812 145,784 194,965 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 115,557 $ 121,564 $ 156,426 $ 115,557 $ 156,426 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the amounts reported within the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,454 $ 120,475 $ 155,127 $ 114,454 $ 155,127 Restricted cash 1,103 1,089 1,299 1,103 1,299 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 115,557 $ 121,564 $ 156,426 $ 115,557 $ 156,426

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,



2023 September 30,



2024 September 30,



2023 Net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $ (18,342 ) $ (13,724 ) $ (18,348 ) $ (50,690 ) $ (64,425 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (502 ) (316 ) (609 ) (1,188 ) (893 ) Provision for income taxes 298 258 291 772 769 Interest (income) expense, net (1,307 ) (1,495 ) (1,725 ) (4,511 ) (4,553 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,748 1,781 1,710 5,345 5,246 Share-based compensation expense 7,622 7,859 9,233 24,948 25,443 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (931 ) (2,280 ) (907 ) (7,659 ) 2,715 Impairment of right-of-use assets — — — 186 — Loss on impairment of long lived assets — — — — 536 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,414 ) $ (7,917 ) $ (10,355 ) $ (32,797 ) $ (35,162 )

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION



KEY OPERATING METRICS



(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Key Business Metrics

We monitor the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. The tables below reflect period-over-period changes in our key business metrics, along with the percentage change between such periods. We believe the following business metrics are useful in evaluating our business:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands September 30,



2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,



2023 September 30,



2024 September 30,



2023 TRADING SOLUTIONS Trades 680 831 567 2,116 1,321 Volume $ 338,075 $ 426,318 $ 234,141 $ 1,026,931 $ 515,486 Net Take Rate 2.6 % 2.7 % 3.0 % 2.8 % 3.4 % Marketplace revenues, less transaction-based expenses $ 8,640 $ 11,423 $ 7,135 $ 28,554 $ 17,388

Trades are defined as the total number of orders executed by us and entities we have acquired on behalf of private investors and stockholders. Increasing the number of orders is critical to increasing our revenue and, in turn, to achieving profitability.

Volume is defined as the total sales value for all securities traded through our Forge Markets platform which is the aggregate value of the issuer company’s equity attributed to both the buyer and seller in a trade and as such a $100 trade of equity between buyer and seller would be captured as $200 volume for us. Although we typically capture a commission on each side of a trade, we may not in certain cases due to factors such as the use of a third-party broker by one of the parties or supply factors that would not allow us to attract sellers of shares of certain issuers. Volume is influenced by, among other things, the pricing and quality of our services as well as market conditions that affect private company valuations, such as increases in valuations of comparable companies at IPO.

Net Take Rates are defined as our marketplace revenues, less transaction-based expenses, divided by Volume. These represent the percentage of fees earned by our marketplace on any transactions executed from the commission we charged on such transactions (less transaction-based expenses), which is a determining factor in our revenue. The Net Take Rate can vary based upon the service or product offering and is also affected by the average order size and transaction frequency.

As of Dollars in thousands September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 CUSTODY SOLUTIONS Total Custodial Accounts 2,281,976 2,211,108 2,023,756 Assets Under Custody $ 16,620,450 $ 16,600,408 $ 15,148,480

Total Custodial Accounts are defined as our customers’ custodial accounts that are established on our platform and billable. These relate to our Custodial Administration fees revenue stream and are an important measure of our business as the number of Total Custodial Accounts is an indicator of our future revenues from certain account maintenance, transaction and cash administration fees.

Assets Under Custody is the reported value of all client holdings held under our agreements, including cash submitted to us by the responsible party. These assets can be held at various financial institutions, issuers and in our vault. As the custodian of the accounts, we collect all interest and dividends, handle all fees and transactions, and any other considerations for the assets concerned.

