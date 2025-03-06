Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Total Revenue Less Transaction Based Expenses was $78.7 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Total Marketplace Revenues Less Transaction Based Expenses was $37.0 million, up 46% year-over-year.

Total Trading Volume was $1.3 billion, up 73% year-over-year.

Total Custodial Administration Fees Less Transaction Based Expenses was $41.7 million, down 5% year-over-year.

Forge’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million of Forge’s common stock.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"We closed out 2024 with 13% year-over-year growth and a strong pipeline,” said Forge CEO Kelly Rodriques. "Our year-over-year revenue improvement included a 46% increase in marketplace revenues, which grew to $37.0 million. As Q4 came in near-even to Q3, I’m happy to report we’ve observed improving over-all market dynamics and growing deal activity, aided by the technology improvements we’ve delivered to support our leading marketplace.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Revenue: Total revenue less transaction-based expenses was $18.3 million compared to $19.1 million quarter-over-quarter.

Operating Loss: Total operating loss was $18.7 million compared to $20.9 million quarter-over-quarter.

Net Loss: Net loss was $16.0 million compared to $18.8 million quarter-over-quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA: Total adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.9 million compared to $11.4 million quarter-over-quarter.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was $7.9 million compared to $5.8 million quarter-over-quarter.

Ending Cash Balance: Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 was $105.1 million.

Share Count: Basic weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 186 million shares and fully diluted outstanding share count as of December 31, 2024 was 201 million shares.

We estimate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 that Forge will have 187 million weighted average basic shares outstanding, which will be used to calculate earnings per share in a loss position.

Fully diluted outstanding share count includes all common shares outstanding plus shares that would be issued in respect to outstanding restricted stock units, options and warrants, net of shares to be withheld in respect to exercise price of the respective instruments. Instruments that are out of the money are excluded from the fully diluted outstanding share count.

*Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented.

KPIs for the Fourth Quarter 2024

Trading Volume went from $338.1 million to $298.5 million, down 12% quarter-over-quarter.

Net Take Rate went from 2.6% to 2.8% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Marketplace revenues, less transaction-based expenses went from $8.6 million to $8.4 million, down 2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Custodial Accounts went from 2.28 million to 2.38 million, up 4% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Assets Under Custody went from $16.6 billion to $16.9 billion, up 2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Custodial Administration Fee revenues, less transaction-based expenses went from $10.5 million to $9.8 million, down 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Additional Business Metrics for the Fourth Quarter 2024

Forge Trust Custodial Cash: In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Forge Trust Custodial Cash totaled $483 million, up 3% quarter-over-quarter from $470 million, and down 4% year-over-year from $505 million.

Total Number of Companies with Indications of Interest (IOIs): In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the total number of companies with IOIs was 535, up 4% quarter-over quarter, and up 10% year-over-year.

Headcount: Forge finished out the quarter ended December 31, 2024 with a total headcount of 300, down 9% year-over year from 331.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2024

Revenue: Total revenue less transaction-based expenses was $78.7 million compared to $69.4 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Operating Loss: Total operating loss down 10% year-over-year to $82.3 million compared to $91.4 million.

Net Loss: Net loss down 26% year-over-year to $67.8 million compared to $91.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA: Total adjusted EBITDA loss down 10% year-over-year to $43.7 million compared to $48.8 million.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was $40.5 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $41.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 2% improvement.

KPIs for the Full Year 2024

Trading Volume went from $0.8 billion to $1.3 billion, up 73% year-over-year.

Net Take Rate went from 3.3% to 2.8% year-over-year.

Total Marketplace revenues, less transaction-based expenses went from $25.4 million to $37.0 million, up 46% year-over-year.

Total Custodial Accounts went from 2.08 million to 2.38 million, up 14% year-over-year.

Total Assets Under Custody went from $15.6 billion to $16.9 billion, up 8% year-over-year.

Total Custodial Administration Fee revenues, less transaction-based expenses went from $44.0 million to $41.7 million, down 5% year-over-year.

Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Highlights

Share Repurchase Program: Forge’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million of Forge’s common stock. Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The program does not obligate Forge to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time at Forge’s discretion.

Forge Price Launched: Forge launched Forge Price, a proprietary indicative price calculated daily for approximately 200 pre-IPO companies. The innovative pricing model provides a derived price per share for each company by synthesizing data from various sources, including secondary market transactions, recent funding rounds, and IOIs collected by Forge. Forge Price provides more up-to-date pricing information compared to other standalone sources, such as secondary funding round prices and mutual fund marks, and underlies Forge’s other derived data product innovations.

Private Magnificent 7 Announced: Forge announced the Private Market Magnificent 7 to provide clients with visibility into seven of the top-performing companies in the Forge marketplace. Forge Price underlies the methodology for identifying the Private Market Magnificent 7, which are selected based on a variety of criteria, including company size, share price performance, secondary trading liquidity, market leadership, and brand equity.

Forge Accuidity Private Market Index Tracked by Accuidity: The Forge Accuidity Private Market Index, a first-of-its-kind investable index that tracks the performance of late-stage, venture-backed companies, was adopted by institutional asset manager Accuidity within their Megacorn investment strategy.

Forge Pro Released: Forge releases Forge Pro, our web application geared towards institutional clients that combines data visualization and visibility of detailed trade data, such as trading book views, extensive company data, and advanced pricing data. Through Forge Pro, clients are able to enter and manage IOIs and orders through a professional-grade interface designed for sophisticated market participants.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We defined Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, (vi) acquisition-related transaction costs, and (vii) other significant gains, losses, and expenses (such as impairments, transaction bonus) that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict, indicate, or relate to future events or trends or Forge’s future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge’s beliefs regarding its financial position and operating performance, as well as future opportunities for Forge to expand its business. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, while considered reasonable by Forge and its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in Forge’s documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Forge presently does not know of or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Forge’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Forge anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Forge may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Forge specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Forge’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Forge

Forge (NYSE: FRGE) is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,140 $ 144,722 Restricted cash 1,116 1,062 Accounts receivable, net 4,706 4,067 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,205 13,253 Total current assets $ 119,167 $ 163,104 Internal-use software, property and equipment, net 2,920 5,192 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 126,456 129,919 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,107 4,308 Payment-dependent notes receivable, noncurrent 7,412 5,593 Other assets, noncurrent 2,444 2,615 Total assets $ 263,506 $ 310,731 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,941 $ 1,831 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,430 11,004 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,310 8,861 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,463 2,516 Total current liabilities $ 25,144 $ 24,212 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 3,694 2,707 Payment-dependent notes payable, noncurrent 7,412 5,593 Warrant liabilities 192 9,616 Other liabilities, noncurrent 322 185 Total liabilities $ 36,764 $ 42,313 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, 0.0001 par value; 186,399,412 and 176,899,814 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 18 Treasury stock, at cost; 157,193 and zero shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (625 ) (625 ) Additional paid-in capital 570,588 543,846 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 572 911 Accumulated deficit (346,972 ) (280,638 ) Total Forge Global Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 223,582 $ 263,512 Noncontrolling Interest 3,160 4,906 Total stockholders’ equity $ 226,742 $ 268,418 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 263,506 $ 310,731

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 3024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues: Marketplace revenue $ 8,628 $ 8,713 $ 11,679 $ 8,520 $ 37,540 $ 25,790 Custodial administration fees 9,961 10,503 10,603 10,722 41,789 44,031 Total revenues $ 18,589 $ 19,216 $ 22,282 $ 19,242 $ 79,329 $ 69,821 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction-based expenses (316 ) (73 ) (256 ) (29 ) (674 ) (431 ) Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $ 18,273 $ 19,143 $ 22,026 $ 19,213 $ 78,655 $ 69,390 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 25,614 28,750 28,784 29,843 112,991 106,593 Technology and communications 3,587 3,185 2,649 3,060 12,481 14,507 General and administrative 1,384 1,877 2,508 5,062 10,831 12,510 Professional services 2,148 2,435 1,605 2,217 8,405 11,905 Depreciation and amortization 1,313 1,748 1,781 1,816 6,658 6,954 Rent and occupancy 1,940 1,036 1,107 1,135 5,218 4,884 Advertising and market development 986 1,015 1,243 1,090 4,334 3,486 Total operating expenses $ 36,972 $ 40,046 $ 39,677 $ 44,223 $ 160,918 $ 160,839 Operating loss $ (18,699 ) $ (20,903 ) $ (17,651 ) $ (25,010 ) $ (82,263 ) $ (91,449 ) Interest and other income: Interest income 1,164 1,307 1,495 1,709 5,675 6,421 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,766 931 2,280 4,447 9,424 (6,465 ) Other income, net 98 119 94 76 387 763 Total interest and other income $ 3,028 $ 2,357 $ 3,869 $ 6,232 $ 15,486 $ 719 Loss before provision for income taxes $ (15,671 ) $ (18,546 ) $ (13,782 ) $ (18,778 ) $ (66,777 ) $ (90,730 ) Provision for income taxes 294 298 258 216 1,066 819 Net loss $ (15,965 ) $ (18,844 ) $ (14,040 ) $ (18,994 ) $ (67,843 ) $ (91,549 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (322 ) $ (502 ) $ (316 ) $ (370 ) $ (1,510 ) $ (1,328 ) Net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $ (15,643 ) $ (18,342 ) $ (13,724 ) $ (18,624 ) $ (66,333 ) $ (90,221 ) Net loss per share attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic 185,842,467 184,158,571 182,681,065 179,910,522 183,160,263 173,402,167 Diluted 185,842,467 184,158,571 182,681,065 179,910,522 183,160,263 173,402,167

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 3024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,965 ) $ (18,844 ) $ (14,040 ) $ (18,994 ) $ (67,843 ) $ (91,549 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations: Share-based compensation 5,541 7,622 7,859 9,467 30,489 34,334 Depreciation and amortization 1,313 1,748 1,781 1,816 6,658 6,954 Amortization of right-of-use assets 679 670 662 643 2,654 3,153 Loss on impairment of long lived assets 866 — — 186 1,052 599 Allowance for doubtful accounts (12 ) 34 107 109 238 270 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,765 ) (932 ) (2,280 ) (4,447 ) (9,424 ) 6,465 Change in fair value of contingent liability — — — — — 2,545 Other — — — (10 ) (10 ) (625 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 262 (466 ) 923 (1,596 ) (877 ) (792 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 839 2,049 (5,353 ) 1,125 (1,340 ) 2,018 Accounts payable 342 (120 ) (1,004 ) 1,066 284 (1,216 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,335 ) 922 (4,636 ) 2,782 (2,267 ) 2,805 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,124 2,228 2,041 (3,967 ) 2,426 (2,267 ) Operating lease liabilities (788 ) (739 ) (491 ) (555 ) (2,573 ) (4,150 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (7,899 ) $ (5,828 ) $ (14,431 ) $ (12,375 ) $ (40,533 ) $ (41,456 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Receipts of term deposit maturities — — 6,559 — 6,559 2,115 Purchases of property and equipment — (125 ) (267 ) (400 ) (792 ) (527 ) Purchases of term deposits — — — — — (9,748 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (248 ) (48 ) — — (296 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (248 ) $ (173 ) $ 6,292 $ (400 ) $ 5,471 $ (8,160 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options, including proceeds from repayment of promissory notes 55 12 235 226 528 710 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (575 ) (406 ) (1,135 ) (2,302 ) (4,419 ) (653 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (520 ) $ (394 ) $ (900 ) $ (2,076 ) $ (3,891 ) $ 57 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (634 ) 388 (78 ) (253 ) (575 ) 378 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,301 ) (6,007 ) (9,117 ) (15,104 ) (39,528 ) (49,181 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 115,557 121,564 130,681 145,785 145,784 194,965 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 106,256 $ 115,557 $ 121,564 $ 130,681 $ 106,256 $ 145,784 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the amounts reported within the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,140 $ 114,454 $ 120,475 $ 129,606 $ 105,140 $ 144,722 Restricted cash 1,116 1,103 1,089 1,075 1,116 1,062 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 106,256 $ 115,557 $ 121,564 $ 130,681 $ 106,256 $ 145,784

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 3024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $ (15,643 ) $ (18,342 ) $ (13,724 ) $ (18,624 ) $ (66,333 ) $ (90,221 ) Add: Interest expense, net (1,164 ) (1,307 ) (1,495 ) (1,709 ) (5,675 ) (6,421 ) Provision for income taxes 294 298 258 216 1,066 819 Depreciation and amortization 1,313 1,748 1,781 1,816 6,658 6,954 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (322 ) (502 ) (316 ) (370 ) (1,510 ) (1,328 ) Loss or impairment on long lived assets 866 — — 186 1,052 599 Share-based compensation expense 5,541 7,622 7,859 9,467 30,489 34,334 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,766 ) (931 ) (2,280 ) (4,447 ) (9,424 ) 6,465 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,881 ) $ (11,414 ) $ (7,917 ) $ (13,465 ) $ (43,677 ) $ (48,799 )

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION KEY OPERATING METRICS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Key Business Metrics We monitor the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. The tables below reflect period-over-period changes in our key business metrics, along with the percentage change between such periods. We believe the following business metrics are useful in evaluating our business: Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change % Change MARKETPLACE SOLUTIONS Trades 646 680 (34 ) (5 )% Volume $ 298,539 $ 338,075 $ (39,536 ) (12 )% Net Take Rate 2.8 % 2.6 % 0.2 % 8 % Marketplace revenues, less transaction-based expenses $ 8,434 $ 8,640 $ (206 ) (2 )%

