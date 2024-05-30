Forge Global CEO to Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler & Co. Global Exchange & Trading Conference

Home Business Wire Forge Global CEO to Fireside Chat at the Piper Sandler & Co....
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler & Co. Global Exchange & Trading Conference.


Details for the event are as follows:

Where: Piper Sandler & Co. Global Exchange & Trading Conference, New York, NY.

When: Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

