Forge Global CEO to Fireside Chat at the Citizen JMP Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizen JMP Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025.

Details for the event are as follows:

Where: Citizens JMP Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA.

When: Tuesday, March 4th, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast:

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com.

About Forge

Forge (NYSE: FRGE) is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict, indicate or relate to future events or trends or Forge’s future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge’s beliefs regarding its financial position and operating performance, as well as future opportunities for Forge to expand its business. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, while considered reasonable by Forge and its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in Forge’s documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Forge presently does not know of or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Forge’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Forge anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Forge may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Forge specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Forge’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com