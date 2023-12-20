Forge Enhances Institutional Focus with Appointment of Chris Lane

Lane to focus on managing institutional relationships, identifying new business opportunities and developing strategies to enhance Forge’s market positioning and continued growth.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants, today announced that Chris Lane has joined Forge as Managing Director, Head of Institutional Relationship Management. Lane, who amassed deep capital markets client relationship experience in executive roles at BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, is continuing Forge’s commitment to serving the needs of institutional investors in the private market.

Lane joins Forge with 25 years of capital markets experience managing institutional relationships. Previously, Lane was instrumental in building and elevating the client franchises at BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) and Goldman Sachs. In his prior role at BNP Paribas, Lane was responsible for driving business strategy and overseeing all aspects of existing and new relationships with priority institutional clients. He collaborated closely with senior leaders of top clients, cultivating firm-wide relationships, understanding critical needs and ensuring robust resources were available across BNP. At BAML, he led a team focused on generating packaged alpha trades for multi-strategy clients. Over his eight years at Goldman Sachs, Lane was responsible for covering some of the largest hedge fund and asset management clients within the Equities division.

“With an extensive background in institutional sales and senior relationship management at BNP, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, Chris’ knowledge and understanding of what matters most to our institutional clients enhances our ability to serve them,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge. “We are committed to delivering the data, technology solutions and expertise that drive value for our growing institutional client base in the private market and Chris’ appointment is another step toward that goal.”

Said Lane: “I am honored to lead Forge’s institutional investor business and work alongside a team dedicated to delivering scaled private market access to our institutional clients. Forge’s advanced technology platform providing institutional investors with an exclusive gateway to proprietary data, analytics, and trading capabilities is unique in enabling alpha generation in the private market. And I look forward to introducing new clients to the Forge advantage and working with our roster of institutional clients to help them capitalize on the benefits Forge can deliver.”

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

