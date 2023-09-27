Forethought Recognized in Gartner’s 2023 “Cool Vendor in Customer Service and Support Technology” Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the leading generative AI for customer support, has been recognized in Gartner’s 2023 Cool Vendor in Customer Service and Support Technology report. This recognition comes as a result of Forethought’s extensive work in the generative AI space, positioning the company at the forefront of the most exciting developments in customer service technology this year.





In the report, Gartner highlights emerging customer support vendors that provide unique and innovative solutions to ongoing customer care problems.

“Being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner is not only incredibly exciting for Forethought, but also a validation of our commitment to advancing innovative technologies in customer support,” said Deon Nicholas, CEO and Co-Founder of Forethought. “With our latest offering, Autoflows, we offer enhanced performance and boost customer experience with autonomous resolution capabilities for SupportGPT, ushering in the AI-first future for customer support.”

According to Gartner’s report Forethought is at the forefront of generative AI, one of the most exciting developments in customer service technology this year. The company recommends that organizations aspiring to elevate their chatbot experiences to a more human-centric and conversational level will find Forethought to be a valuable partner in achieving this transformation.

Forethought remains committed to its mission of making every touchpoint between people and businesses faster and more intelligent through cutting-edge generative AI. This recognition by Gartner reinforces Forethought’s position as a leader in the industry and underscores the company’s dedication to innovation.

For more information, read the full report here: https://www.linkedin.com/smart-links/AQGi9P05eakjYg

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is the leading generative AI suite for customer support, trained on proprietary data. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing generative AI powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) at each stage of the customer support journey. The company powers support for leading customer-centric organizations like Instacart, Upwork, and Marriott. It has raised $90M+ in venture capital from leading investors including NEA, Ashton Kutcher & Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures, Robert Downey Jr. and Operator Collective. Forethought was recognized as one of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023, one of CNBC’s 25 Top Startups for the Enterprise in 2022, and won Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2018.

Contacts

Hannah Williams



SutherlandGold for Forethought



forethought@sutherlandgold.com