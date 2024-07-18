Forescout Marks Innovation Milestones in Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Risk and Exposure Management Solution Now Available on Microsoft Azure, Introduces Two Microsoft Copilot for Security Integrations to Propel SOC Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BetterTogether—Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, announces two significant milestones in its strategic partnership with Microsoft. Starting today, Forescout’s Risk and Exposure Management (REM) solution is available on Microsoft Azure, accompanied by the launch of two new integrations with Microsoft Copilot for Security. These advancements are pivotal in empowering organizations to bolster their security posture through advanced risk management and operational efficiency while enabling proactive threat management at scale.





“As enterprises increasingly converge IT and OT resources — including cloud endpoints and unmanaged, unagentable assets — they require enterprise-ready solutions that enforce consistent governance and control,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout. “Together, we empower security leaders to integrate and enhance their security programs seamlessly.”

Built on Azure: Forescout Risk and Exposure Management (REM)

Forescout REM, a comprehensive, AI-enhanced asset intelligence solution, is now built on Azure. REM provides enterprises with an automated and multi-factor risk-prioritization approach to remediate vulnerabilities and strengthen the security posture across the attack surface. Enterprises can now accurately assess, classify, and quantify the risk severity and exploitability of every connected asset, managed or unmanaged. This development marks a significant step in providing advanced cyber-defense capabilities to organizations using the Azure cloud platform with control, reliability, speed and scale.

Forescout Risk and Exposure Management Integration with Microsoft Copilot for Security Defines Seamless Enrichment for Security Operations

Forescout REM now has an integration with Copilot for Security, designed to dynamically query the product to provide specific details about a device’s risk posture, exposure, and historical trends. Combining the contextual data from Forescout REM with Copilot for Security allows security teams to quickly assess the risk posed across their environments and prioritize work by getting clear information on exposure to different vulnerabilities or configurations that exist. Benefitting from the power of the large language model behind Copilot for Security, this enriched data seamlessly integrates with Microsoft products, offering a comprehensive end-to-end view of security threats.

Forescout Research Expands Access to Threat Intelligence with Microsoft Copilot for Security Integration

In another move, Forescout introduces a Copilot for Security plugin that accesses Forescout’s invite-only threat intelligence service powered by Vedere Labs, a leading global team dedicated to uncovering vulnerabilities in and threats to critical infrastructure. The Forescout Research Vedere Labs team provides a threat intelligence feed containing IP, URL and file hash indicators, attack mapping and actor intel for all activity monitored by Forescout. This includes information on Known Exploited Vulnerabilities and Vedere Labs reported CVE’s. This service takes one of the industry’s leading threat intel data lakes for IoT and OT and correlates security events detected by Microsoft products with data sourced from Forescout’s rich threat intelligence using advanced AI algorithms.

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout’s platform.

