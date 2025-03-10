Forescout Earns Top Honors for Advancing OT and IoT Security

2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize Forescout’s industry-leading approach to securing complex, heterogeneous environments

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CriticalInfrastructure--Forescout Technologies Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, today received recognition from the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for its Operational Technology (OT) Security and Internet of Things (IoT) Security solutions. This accolade highlights Forescout’s commitment to providing unparalleled visibility and control across OT and IoT environments to detect cyber threats before they lead to operational downtime or critical security incidents.

“The rapid expansion of connected, aging devices across IT, IoT, and OT environments creates unprecedented risk,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. “We’re laser focused on tackling these challenges together with our customers to drive visibility, automation, resilience, and control. This award reinforces Forescout’s commitment to helping customers overcome the unique security challenges the industry faces to protect all assets and detect and respond to all threats.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies, products, and professionals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence within information security. Evaluated by industry experts against peers based on size, geography, and market position, Forescout’s recognition reinforces its impact in securing cyber-physical systems (CPS) and critical infrastructure. Unlike solutions that solely focus on visibility, the Forescout Platform delivers enterprise-wide asset intelligence and control capabilities to automate orchestration, remediation, containment, segmentation, and to enforce security and compliance across managed, unmanaged, and unagentable devices. Additionally, Forescout Vedere Labs research is fed into the Forescout Platform and shared with the cybersecurity community, including CISA and other cybersecurity agencies, CERTs, ISACs, open-source projects, device manufacturers, universities and other researchers.

“We congratulate Forescout on its well-earned recognition in the OT and IoT Security categories of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the awards. “As we celebrate a decade of honoring excellence in cybersecurity, Forescout’s continued innovation, commitment, and leadership set a benchmark for the entire industry.”

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout’s platform.

