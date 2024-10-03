Forescout Announces Leadership Promotions: CTO Justin Foster to Lead Research and Development, Rob McNutt Named Chief Strategy Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced two internal promotions. Justin Foster, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), expands his role to oversee the Research and Development organization, and Rob McNutt has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). These leadership appointments reflect Forescout’s ongoing focus on operational excellence, commitment to innovation, and delivering industry leading security to the most security focused organizations in the world.





Justin Foster brings over 25 years of information security experience with deep expertise in server, cloud, and network security, as well as security analytics and encryption. In his expanded role, Justin will continue to lead innovation research and data science while taking on responsibility to oversee engineering and cloud operations. Before joining Forescout in January 2023, Justin served as the CTO and co-founder of Cysiv and has held technical, product management and go to market roles at Trend Micro and Third Brigade.

Rob McNutt has been with Forescout for over a decade and has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s long-term strategy and product roadmap. In his new role as CSO, Rob will continue to lead alliances, strategy, and corporate development initiatives while focusing on building Forescout’s vertical market strategy to unlock new growth drivers. Rob has served in a variety of key leadership roles at the company including VP of Emerging Technologies and Chief Technology Officer. He’s played a key part in defining the long-term corporate vision, product roadmap and strategic investments.

“Justin and Rob have been essential to Forescout’s progress in the last few years and they have an even bigger role to play in our future,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout. “Justin’s mix of startup and established company DNA is exactly what we need as we look ahead. In the last two years he’s spent a majority of his time with customers and brings this critical perspective and understanding to our engineering team.”

“Rob has been an intrinsic part of Forescout for many years,” Mainz continued. “He knows our product inside and out, he understands customers’ needs and pain points, and he’s seen our market develop and change over the years. He’s uniquely positioned to help our team identify where to focus and what to build at this important juncture of our company.”

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout’s platform.

Contacts

RH Strategic for Forescout



forescoutpr@rhstrategic.com

Forescout Communications



press@forescout.com