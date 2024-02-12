Fordin Automotive Drives Innovation in Dealership Management with DeelrPro BI Unveiling

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fordin Automotive, leaders in innovation in dealership SaaS, proudly unveils DeelrPro BI. Led by industry trailblazer Fred Fordin and his son Charles Fordin, this revolutionary business analytics package incorporates state-of-the-art tools and technologies which will set a new benchmark for the automotive industry.

As the creators of ASR Pro, the fixed operations platform known as CDK Service and Xtime Inspect, Fordin Automotive is thrilled to continue to move the industry forward with this new endeavor. Fred Fordin expresses, “In the ever-evolving automotive landscape, our aim with DeelrPro BI is to empower dealers to make swift, informed decisions in the day-to-day management of their assets.” He emphasizes the need to move away from outdated practices of reacting to issues from past months, stating, “It’s an ancient and ineffective way to operate. In a rapidly changing industry, failing to keep pace as 3rd party providers could harm the industry, rendering us irrelevant.”

Charles Fordin adds, “In our search for the next opportunity, DeelrPro BI stood out for its well-designed and strategically valuable nature, both technologically and strategically. We are enhancing the product’s dynamism, and progress has been promising.”

DeelrPro BI has been operational in over 24 dealerships for an extended period, effectively aiding dealership management in making instantaneous decisions based on historical data and projections.

Fred Fordin, a seasoned automotive expert with over 50 years of operational experience, is highly regarded in the automotive industry for building teams and leading rapid business growth. Charles Fordin, leading the technology front for Fordin Automotive since its inception, has significantly influenced various automotive SaaS companies throughout his career.

For more information about DeelrPro BI, visit www.fordinautomotive.com or www.deelrpro.com.

About Fordin Automotive:

Fordin Automotive’s specialized services cater to a diverse clientele, including OEMs, prominent Dealer Groups, and innovative technology partners in the automotive domain. They offer comprehensive solutions covering the entire spectrum, from conceptualizing and validating SaaS products to achieving product-market fit and further propelling growth. The company’s multifaceted approach comprises two distinct divisions: one focused on empowering OEMs and Dealer Groups through strategic insights and dynamic partnerships, and the other devoted to fostering integration with technology partners, crafting cutting-edge SaaS solutions, and developing software-driven tools tailored specifically for the automotive sector.

