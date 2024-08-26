Ford Pro CFO to Highlight Software and Physical Services Growth at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Home Business Wire Ford Pro CFO to Highlight Software and Physical Services Growth at Goldman...
DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ford Pro CFO Navin Kumar will discuss Ford Pro’s unique position to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in the commercial vehicle market, particularly within the software and physical services space, at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Sept. 10 in San Francisco.


Kumar will sit down for a fireside chat with auto analyst Mark Delaney at 10:50 a.m. PT (1:50 p.m. ET). They will discuss how Ford Pro’s winning combination of propulsion choices and tailored software and physical services bring superior value to Ford’s commercial customers. Kumar will also share how Ford Pro drives growth, margins and capital efficiency while reducing cyclicality as part of the Ford+ plan for transformation and growth.

The webcast and transcript will be available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

