Forcura Launches Referral Summary for Post-Acute Care Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company, today announced that it has released a new feature that instantly summarizes a patient referral packet and presents essential referral criteria in a concise, shareable format. The summary represents Forcura's first deployment of generative artificial intelligence in its cloud-based workflow platform.





Typically, referral packets which can number hundreds of pages are delivered to home-based care agencies and other post-acute organizations via disparate, paper-based methods. Post-acute care clinicians and back-office staff must manually identify and aggregate vital patient information including patient demographics, clinical condition, services ordered, certifying physician, payer and referral source and determine which patients they can accept into care. This time-consuming process frequently creates a bottleneck for acute-care facilities who are waiting to discharge patients and can increase a patient’s hospital readmission risk if they’ve already been discharged and are awaiting care at home. This administrative burden further strains short-staffed post-acute teams and detracts from the time they’d prefer to spend with patients.

Forcura’s platform solves that referral bottleneck with technology that transforms the intake process. Users manage all referrals from a single, digital inbox and efficiently move through a workflow that automates data capture with its Referral IQ product. Referral summary is a new feature of the Referral IQ product and uses HIPAA-compliant generative AI to present all the most pertinent referral information in a consumable format. Consequently, users can quickly and confidently make their intake decisions, alleviating bottlenecks for their referral partners and accelerating their speed to patients needing care.

Early adopters of referral summary include members of Forcura’s client advisory board, which provided strategic direction for referral summary and offered numerous use cases that could improve patient care planning, coding and communication with referral partners. Reliant at Home has since joined the advisory board. Reliant’s chief operating officer, Jana Lightfoot, said of the referral summary,

With Forcura’s referral summary, we’re able to hit two company priorities: deliver care to patients as quickly as possible and make life easier for our field staff. Referral summary saves precious time on the front-end during the intake process and allows us to begin care coordination planning in a matter of moments. Additionally, because the referral summary attaches as the first page of the referral packet, it paints a single-view picture for the admitting clinician, so they know why we are providing care, the patient’s clinical history, and any other clinical findings that might be buried deep in the referral file.

“GenAI has tremendous implications on improving patient care transitions and coordination. It will empower our clients to make faster, better decisions about accepting patients into their care,” states Craig Mandeville, Forcura’s founder and CEO. “I’m proud that our team quickly embraced this new tech and brought referral summary to market in rapid time.” Craig concludes, “We know that referral summary is just the beginning of how we’ll leverage GenAI, and we can’t wait to provide more cutting-edge solutions that improve our clients’ performance and their patient outcomes.”

