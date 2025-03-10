Forcepoint to Acquire Getvisibility, Expanding AI-Driven Data Security and Risk Visibility

Acquisition will strengthen Forcepoint’s leadership in data security, transforming data risk into proactive protection with AI-powered visibility and continuous controls

Getvisibility’s DSPM, DDR and AI-Mesh technology will integrate seamlessly into Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere architecture, advancing real-time risk detection, automated response and compliance enforcement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global data security leader Forcepoint today announced the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Getvisibility, an innovator in AI-powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Detection and Response (DDR).

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere platform unifies visibility and control over sensitive data, while Getvisibility enhances the user’s ability to identify and mitigate data risk. The acquisition tightens the synergy to simplify security management, enhance risk mitigation and speed compliance for enterprise and government customers.

The agreement builds on a successful multi-year partnership, further integrating Getvisibility’s AI-driven risk visibility and remediation within Forcepoint’s full-lifecycle data security solutions. By strengthening interoperability between Getvisibility’s DSPM and DDR capabilities and the Data Security Everywhere architecture, Forcepoint enables seamless discovery, classification, prioritization, remediation and protection of sensitive data—including PII, intellectual property and other critical assets—across modern hybrid and AI environments.

For more than two years, Getvisibility’s DSPM and AI-mesh technology—a coordinated network of specialized AI models designed to improve accuracy and speed in data classification and risk detection—has been a core component in Forcepoint’s data security approach. Using Getvisibility technology, customers and partners gain superior visibility and insights into data risks such as redundant and obsolete data, improper access, misplaced files and regulatory exposure.

Getvisibility’s DDR capabilities, with integrated AI, automate classification and enable dynamic remediation to mitigate threats before they escalate. This acquisition expands that integration, delivering comprehensive security that continuously adapts to how users’ access, share and interact with data across devices, cloud applications and GenAI platforms.

“Data is the new currency of business, and every organization is racing to unlock its value while minimizing risk,” said Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint. “By further integrating Getvisibility’s AI-driven DSPM and DDR into our portfolio, Forcepoint is equipping enterprises and governments with the visibility, automation and adaptive controls needed to transform data security from a compliance obligation into a strategic advantage. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations protect sensitive data at scale, while turning security into a driver of growth and innovation.”

Managing data risk is critical for every organization’s success. All businesses are dependent on data which is crucial for accurate insights, decision-making, driving innovation and gaining a competitive edge. Loss of proprietary and sensitive data results in more than regulatory fines and remediation costs, today averaging $5 million per data breach. With the fast-rising tide of class action suits, industry insiders predict that breach-related class action costs will exceed regulatory fines by 50 percent in 2025. The stakes for mitigating data vulnerability and risk have never been higher.

“With data surging throughout the cloud, and GenAI systems increasing the risk that sensitive information will get exposed, organizations are struggling to know where their data actually is, how it’s being used, what the sensitivity of the data is, and how to protect it,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President for Cybersecurity Products at IDC. “They are tired of cobbling together siloed products and now are looking for new, integrated approaches that unify visibility and control so that they can reduce the complexity, cost, and risk of innovating.”

Enhancing Data Security with AI for AI and Emerging Technologies

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere approach unifies security policies across AI websites, endpoints, email, SaaS applications and custom environments. With Getvisibility’s DSPM and DDR capabilities even more deeply integrated, organizations will gain:

Proactive risk visibility: Continuous discovery and classification of sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises environments

Continuous discovery and classification of sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises environments Real-time threat mitigation: Automated enforcement of security policies across CASB, Web Security and Enterprise DLP

Automated enforcement of security policies across CASB, Web Security and Enterprise DLP Adaptive security controls: Policy enforcement that uses the intelligence of AI to dynamically protect sensitive data across AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT Enterprise, Copilot, Gemini) and enterprise applications

Ronan Murphy, Co-founder of Getvisibility, added: “From day one, our mission has been to help organizations understand their data risks—because you can’t secure what you don’t see. Real-time risk mitigation is key to preventing breaches before they happen. By joining forces with data security’s original architects, Forcepoint, we’re amplifying our AI-powered insights to help customers and partners pinpoint risk, protecting critical data assets with accuracy and speed that redefine industry standards.”

With this acquisition, Forcepoint is redefining data security in the AI era—enabling organizations to secure their most critical assets, ensure compliance and stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Further details on the integration of Getvisibility within Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere portfolio will be announced later this year following completion of the acquisition. To learn more about Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere solutions, please visit https://www.forcepoint.com/use-case/data-security-software-solutions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to formally unite with Forcepoint and bring our teams into such a successful company to form a formidable force in data security,” said Mark Brosnan, Co-founder of Getvisibility. “By joining Forcepoint, we’re amplifying our AI-driven risk mitigation capabilities and accelerating innovation, ensuring customers have the most advanced solutions to protect their most critical data assets.”

Paul Hastings LLP (U.S.) and O’Flynn Exhams LLP (Ireland) acted as legal advisor to Forcepoint.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. The company’s Data Security Everywhere architecture makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries.

About Getvisibility

Getvisibility empowers organisations with comprehensive data visibility and context across all environments. Our tailored AI solutions seamlessly integrate with your technology landscape, continuously identify and rank risks, and proactively manage your protected surface.

