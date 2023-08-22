Forcepoint Named Visionary in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global security leader Forcepoint today announced Gartner has recognized the company as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE (Secure Access Service Edge).





As data security is a growing concern for today’s distributed enterprises and hybrid workforces, including fast-growing AI-enabled environments, Forcepoint’s single-vendor SASE offering integrates industry-leading data loss prevention and converged cloud-delivered security and networking to provide crucial visibility and control over data no matter where it is stored, moved or used. Forcepoint defines this transformative approach as Data-first SASE. By anticipating the business need to deliver data security everywhere, Forcepoint’s Data-first SASE solution is enabling organizations of every size to improve security posture, increase network and security staff efficacy, and simplify the user and administrator experience by eliminating multiple web, cloud, and endpoint security point products.

“Gartner recognition of our combination of data security, SaaS control/visibility and web security drives us to continue simplifying and transforming security with our Data-first SASE,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. “The first rule of cybersecurity is keep data secure. With the commercial rise of generative AI tools’ ravenous appetite for data, there’s an unmistakable urgency to consolidate data security with cloud security and networking. This starts with providing AI-enabled visibility and control into every possible channel where data and cyber attackers can hide, making it easier for teams to anticipate risk and proactively enable data security everywhere.”

Single-vendor SASE offerings, according to Gartner1, deliver multiple converged-network and security-as-a-service capabilities, such as software-defined WAN, secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), network firewalling and zero trust network access (ZTNA), using a cloud-centric architecture. Forcepoint offers the only single-vendor SASE solution with industry-leading data loss prevention, combining the Forcepoint ONE SSE platform, FlexEdge Secure SD-WAN and Forcepoint DLP into a complete package.

The Forcepoint ONE cloud platform unites key SSE technologies into a single console, managed from a single set of policies, with advanced capabilities accessed from a single endpoint app or from cloud-based proxies for agentless and unmanaged devices. In providing a unified solution for enterprises to safely access web, cloud, and private applications, Forcepoint offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that minimizes the complexity of managing multiple environments. As a result, companies avoid the inefficiencies and risks associated with managing a patchwork of point products across multiples of vendors. This ultimately enables distributed businesses and government agencies to connect and protect their remote, office, and hybrid workforces with a broad array of managed networking and security solutions—all supported by a single vendor.

