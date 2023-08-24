Force Management Named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 101%, Force Management Is Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, Inc. announced that Force Management, provider of elite sales solutions, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies. The most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.





“We’re excited to be recognized by Inc. for the second consecutive year,” said Force Management’s CEO, Grant Wilson. “I’m immensely proud of the perseverance and resilience with which our team performed during these years in delivering a customized approach to transforming sales organizations. We are fortunate to work with some of the finest, most well-run companies in today’s market. Their success is our success.”

The Inc. 5000 Class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and rising costs of capital. From 2019 to 2022, Force Management grew revenue by 101%.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Force Management was also recognized by Training Industry as a 2023 Company to Watch among sales training companies in the nation. The company continues demonstrating its value in the industry through its Command Series for enterprise and mid-market sales organizations and the Ascender sales enablement platform for small teams and individual sellers.

About Force Management

Force Management develops elite sales teams and tomorrow’s sales leaders. For 20 years, our team of veteran sales leaders have delivered cross-functional alignment and customized programs that enable companies to increase deal sizes, drive market recapitalizations, cut time-to-productivity in half, navigate challenging markets, and achieve higher valuations. Ascender by Force Management offers the toolbox for individual sellers and small teams to take their performance to the next level. We stake our strong reputation on measurable results and return on investment and are poised for growth alongside our customers across B2B markets like Cybersecurity, FinTech, Business Intelligence and Analytics, and DevOps. Learn more at forcemanagement.com.

Contacts

Kim Bastian



kbastian@forcemanagement.com

704-575-6367