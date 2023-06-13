Forbes, Newsweek Name UKG Great Workplace for Diversity, Women

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Honoring its ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and equitable workplace culture for every employee, every day, UKG — a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people — has been celebrated as one of America’s top companies for diversity and equitable opportunity by both Forbes and Newsweek.

Forbes named UKG to its America’s Best Employers for Diversity list1, a ranking of U.S.-based companies that foster exceptional diversity-related practices. UKG, which ranked #20 in the IT, Internet, Software, and Services category, was recognized for attributes including the availability of employee resource groups (ERGs), public diversity data, and the percentage of women serving in executive roles.

Separately, Newsweek named UKG to its America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women list2, where the company earned a perfect five-star Equality Score. Newsweek surveyed women across the U.S. to rank companies on criteria such as compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and the proactive management of a diverse workforce. The honor follows Newsweek recently naming UKG to its list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, with UKG also receiving five out of five stars for its Diversity Score.

“We’ve long said that diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) are business imperatives for all organizations,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “It’s not just about doing the right thing for your people. It’s about embracing diverse perspectives and experiences, because sharing ideas and co-creating makes us all smarter. It’s about leading with empathy, assuming positive intent, and giving everyone in your organization an equal opportunity to thrive. These are the principles we live by at UKG because we know this is the path to deeper connection with our customers, our communities, and to better business outcomes overall.”

UKG has a robust ERG program that celebrates the unique diversity of its global employee population. The company’s nine ERGs — including its newest, NEST, to support working parents and caregivers — have more than 5,800 unique members who share common interests or heritages and who bring their collective voices together to drive innovation and deepen the company’s inclusion strategies.

Additionally, the company’s award-winning Unified DEI&B Foundational Learning Program invites all UKG employees on a multi-month journey from awareness to action and advocacy. The program encourages UKG team members to better understand complex topics such as unconscious bias, microaggressions, privilege, and equity, and how unique life experiences play a role in a person’s understanding of these topics. This digital, peer-to-peer foundational learning initiative is powered by Hive Learning, one of the inaugural technology partners enrolled in the UKG Diversity Accelerator Program.

Beyond its own walls, UKG is leading the fight to level the equity playing field and close the U.S. gender wage gap. Through its multiyear Close the Gap Initiative, UKG has pledged millions of dollars in direct support of nonprofits making tangible strides to build equity in the workplace for women and other marginalized groups. UKG has also teamed up with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to bring the first-ever $1.1 million prize pool to U.S. women’s soccer — a pay equity milestone — as the title sponsor of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup.

Reflecting on its progress and looking onward, UKG recently published the 2022 UKG Global Impact Report that outlines the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, metrics, and performance. The report details how ESG influences all facets of the UKG business strategy, including innovation, culture, DEI&B, philanthropy, environmental impact, and business ethics across the world.

“Everything we do at UKG is in an effort to improve the world of work,” said Reaves. “We’re making investments for the future of all people, investing in our global communities, and infusing DEI&B thought leadership into UKG products, like the forthcoming UKG Great Place To Work Hub. Providing our customers with a foundation for DEI&B success, we’re empowering more organizations to adopt a growth mindset and unlock their people’s greatest potential.”

