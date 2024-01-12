For Third Straight Year, Strong Tower Consulting Named One of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For

Annual ranking by Seattle Business magazine recognizes Strong Tower’s commitment to diversity, supporting female employees, and carbon neutral operations

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third straight year, Strong Tower Consulting, a Bellevue, Washington-based management-consulting firm, has been named one of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business magazine. Ranked #5 on the annual list of top employers in the state, Strong Tower was recognized by its employees for its unique approach to consulting that leverages the power of diversity to solve problems, as well as creating opportunities for women, and an ongoing commitment to operating as a carbon neutral consulting firm.





With a workforce of more than 75% female employees, Strong Tower has created unique programs to support women such as the Women’s Leadership and Development Group and Returning Caregivers program, which provide formal and informal mentorship and company-wide initiatives ensuring each woman at Strong Tower can reach her full potential.

“We take great pride in being recognized year-after-year for an approach grounded in diversity and creating opportunities for women,” said Strong Tower Partner Lorna Croswell. “Even as our firm has continued to expand across the country and in Canada, we’re staying completely true to the power of diversity to solve the biggest challenges of our clients. By staying consistent to our values, we have built an extremely supportive culture, and a place people tell us they love to work for three straight years!”

Operating as a 100% carbon neutral firm, Strong Tower encourages lower carbon work patterns while offsetting transportation and energy use by investing in clean energy programs and planting one tree for every week worked by each of their team members.

Strong Tower made the list based on the scores of confidential surveys that asked the firm’s employees to report on several categories measuring corporate culture, including executive leadership, work environment, communication and training. Full information on this year’s list of best companies is at seattlemag.com/best-companies.

Since 2019, Strong Tower has been recognized for several other key awards including Disability:IN Supplier of the Year (2019), Corporate Champion for Economic Development (2021) – The Puget Sound Business Journal, Washington State’s “100 Best Companies To Work For” (2021, 2022) – Seattle Business magazine, Washington’s Most Equitable Workplace (2020) – The Puget Sound Business Journal.

More information on Strong Tower’s service areas and Inclusion Consulting approach can be found at strongtower.consulting.

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Seattle-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting – a dedication to trustworthy, high-quality client service and the power of diversity to solve problems, exceeding expectations of our clients and employees. Strong Tower was founded on the underlying virtues of creating value by understanding clients’ needs, bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table, including and celebrating a wide set of skills, and an obsession with results created alongside our clients.

