Home Business Wire For Third Straight Year, Strong Tower Consulting Named One of Washington's Best...
Business Wire

For Third Straight Year, Strong Tower Consulting Named One of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For

di Business Wire

Annual ranking by Seattle Business magazine recognizes Strong Tower’s commitment to diversity, supporting female employees, and carbon neutral operations

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third straight year, Strong Tower Consulting, a Bellevue, Washington-based management-consulting firm, has been named one of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business magazine. Ranked #5 on the annual list of top employers in the state, Strong Tower was recognized by its employees for its unique approach to consulting that leverages the power of diversity to solve problems, as well as creating opportunities for women, and an ongoing commitment to operating as a carbon neutral consulting firm.


With a workforce of more than 75% female employees, Strong Tower has created unique programs to support women such as the Women’s Leadership and Development Group and Returning Caregivers program, which provide formal and informal mentorship and company-wide initiatives ensuring each woman at Strong Tower can reach her full potential.

“We take great pride in being recognized year-after-year for an approach grounded in diversity and creating opportunities for women,” said Strong Tower Partner Lorna Croswell. “Even as our firm has continued to expand across the country and in Canada, we’re staying completely true to the power of diversity to solve the biggest challenges of our clients. By staying consistent to our values, we have built an extremely supportive culture, and a place people tell us they love to work for three straight years!”

Operating as a 100% carbon neutral firm, Strong Tower encourages lower carbon work patterns while offsetting transportation and energy use by investing in clean energy programs and planting one tree for every week worked by each of their team members.

Strong Tower made the list based on the scores of confidential surveys that asked the firm’s employees to report on several categories measuring corporate culture, including executive leadership, work environment, communication and training. Full information on this year’s list of best companies is at seattlemag.com/best-companies.

Since 2019, Strong Tower has been recognized for several other key awards including Disability:IN Supplier of the Year (2019), Corporate Champion for Economic Development (2021) – The Puget Sound Business Journal, Washington State’s “100 Best Companies To Work For” (2021, 2022) – Seattle Business magazine, Washington’s Most Equitable Workplace (2020) – The Puget Sound Business Journal.

More information on Strong Tower’s service areas and Inclusion Consulting approach can be found at strongtower.consulting.

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Seattle-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting – a dedication to trustworthy, high-quality client service and the power of diversity to solve problems, exceeding expectations of our clients and employees. Strong Tower was founded on the underlying virtues of creating value by understanding clients’ needs, bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table, including and celebrating a wide set of skills, and an obsession with results created alongside our clients.

Contacts

Katherine MacDonald

katherine@strongtower.consulting

Articoli correlati

Teleperformance Achieves Enterprise-Wide Corporate Social Responsibility Certification From Verego for 10th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fully certified in all five areas: leadership, ethics, people, community, and environment Verego recognizes Teleperformance as a CSR Thought Leader,...
Continua a leggere

Saks CEO Marc Metrick to Speak at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sharing expert insight into evolving the luxury shopping experience and serving the full continuum of luxury consumersNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marc...
Continua a leggere

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy Student Raises $10,290 to Purchase Equipment for Ithaca and Perrinton Fire Stations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Funds will be used to purchase grain bin entrapment equipment needed to help local first responders rescue victimsITHACA, Mich.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php