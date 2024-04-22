For the Fourth Consecutive Year, UKG Ready Named a Leader in HCM for Leaner HR Teams

Nucleus Research SMB HCM Technology Value Matrix 2024 showcases UKG Ready as the all-in-one HR, payroll, and workforce management solution to help growing teams create great workplaces

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the fourth consecutive year, UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced that UKG Ready is a Leader in the Nucleus Research SMB HCM Technology Value Matrix 2024. UKG Ready empowers lean HR teams to build great workplace experiences through simple and intuitive technology that reduces complexity and empowers everyone.





The Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation of HR and payroll providers that examines how each meets the needs of businesses today while preparing them for the future. Nucleus Research is a leading, independent global provider of return-on-investment-focused technology research and advisory services.

“We take great pride in our brand and believe that if you’re looking to grow, you need to have technology and a partner that can evolve with you,” said Hoa Luong, chief operating officer at Boba Tea Company. “UKG is that partner for us and has helped us keep our people informed and engaged, which has fueled our business growth.”

UKG Ready provides a streamlined approach to HR and payroll that gives businesses a tool to create efficiencies, support compliance, and deliver a great employee experience. In its report, Nucleus highlights several key differentiators:

All-in-one suite experience: The full set of HR, talent, payroll, and time tools automate and simplify people processes while scaling to help the business grow.

The full set of HR, talent, payroll, and time tools automate and simplify people processes while scaling to help the business grow. Industry-leading workforce management: UKG Ready provides scheduling and timekeeping options that support compliance and let managers focus on people and customers instead of processes.

UKG Ready provides scheduling and timekeeping options that support compliance and let managers focus on people and customers instead of processes. UKG Bryte: Employees, people managers, and HR leaders leverage this AI-powered sidekick for guidance and recommendations that are backed by benchmarks and best practices in the moments they need to make decisions.

“UKG Ready continues to provide HR teams with a value-driving combination of HR, workforce management, and culture data, so HR leaders can serve as strategic advisors for the rest of their organization without losing focus on employees,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. “As a Leader for four consecutive years, UKG has demonstrated success in developing the technology lean HR teams need.”

As a partner for life, UKG is committed to delivering intuitive and easy-to-use tools for all, and getting customers up and running quickly, so teams get faster access to streamlined HR, payroll, and timekeeping processes that are crucial to building on their success. The all-in-one solution empowers organizations to build the right workforce management foundations, so they can continue to scale.

“People leaders deserve a great technology experience no matter what size business they work for,” said Chris Kiklas, vice president of UKG Ready product management at UKG. “UKG Ready, which is used by tens of thousands of businesses with lean HR teams, empowers great workplaces to keep it simple, so people leaders can focus on what matters most: their employees.”

