For The First Time in Miami, The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON Presented by Chase Sapphire® debuts February 3 & 4

Celebrated Food Festival Expands to Miami Following Events in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, With Two Days at Bayfront Park

Participating Restaurants Include: Miami Slice, Caracas Bakery, Rosie’s, Zitz Sum, Walrus Rodeo, Tâm Tâm, KG BBQ (Austin, TX), Sweet Delights, Lil’ Laos, Off Site, Madroño Restaurant, Rowdy Rooster (New York, NY), La Cafetera 305, B-Side by Itamae, The Salty Donut, Chug’s Diner, and more announcements to come!

Pre-sale Tickets Available Now Through December 4 for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred Cardmembers; General Public Ticket Sale to Begin December 5

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation announced the first-ever EEEEEATSCON Miami, its signature food festival presented by Chase Sapphire, which will take place at Bayfront Park in Miami on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4, 2024.

EEEEEATSCON is a different kind of food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. The event will feature food from some of The Infatuation’s most highly rated restaurants from around Miami and across the U.S. EEEEEATSCON Miami will also offer exciting programming including conversations with thought leaders and celebrities who will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Pre-sale single-day tickets are available now through December 4 exclusively for Chase Sapphire cardmembers, who will receive 50% off individual ticket purchases, plus applicable tax and fees. Pre-sale tickets for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers will grant ticket holders access to EEEEEATSCON Miami at 11 a.m. ET, one hour earlier than general admission tickets.

At the event each day, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will have special access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve lounge. This unique in-event experience will offer cardmember-only perks, including a complimentary beverage, entertainment and more.

Public tickets for EEEEEATSCON Miami will go on sale December 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets to EEEEEATSCON Miami are $30 each, plus applicable tax and fees.

The event features an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation’s greatest hits from Miami and around the country, including: Miami Slice, Caracas Bakery, Rosie’s, Zitz Sum x QP Tapas, Walrus Rodeo, Tâm Tâm, KG BBQ (Austin, TX), Sweet Delights, Lil’ Laos, Off Site, Madroño Restaurant, Rowdy Rooster (New York, NY), La Cafetera 305, B-Side by Itamae, The Salty Donut, and Chug’s Diner, with many more exciting announcements to come.

“Since 2017, EEEEEATSCON has established itself as an iconic event in food and culture” said Paul Needham, CEO and Head of The Infatuation. “Expanding the festival to new cities such as Miami and celebrating the restaurants of this city – which The Infatuation covers in depth every day – is an exciting way to ensure a wider audience can feel the impact and fun that define the EEEEEATSCON experience.”

Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON Miami marks the first EEEEEATSCON event of 2024, and the second expansion of the event to a new city following the event’s successful debut in Chicago at The Salt Shed in August 2023. Earlier this year, EEEEEATSCON held its annual events in Los Angeles at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in May, and most recently in New York City at Forest Hills Stadium in October.

The event originated in Los Angeles in 2017 and is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained. Past speakers at EEEEEATSCON have included: Sarah Jessica Parker, Dwayne Wade, Dan Levy, Lizzo, Awkwafina, Cameron Diaz, Ali Wong, Questlove, Saweetie, and many more.

The Infatuation was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2021 to accelerate the firm’s investment in dining and further demonstrates JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to meeting customers where they are with exceptional benefits, useful content and one-of-a-kind experiences, at scale.

In addition to Chase Sapphire, other brand partners creating special experiences for EEEEEATSCON Miami include: Chase Ink®, LaCroix, and more.

EEEEEATSCON Miami



Saturday, February 3 & Sunday, February 4



Chase Sapphire Reserve & Preferred Cardmembers Who Purchased Pre-Sale Tickets Entry: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET



General Admission Entry: Noon – 6 p.m. ET



Bayfront Park, Miami



301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132



Tickets available at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

For more information visit The Infatuation and EEEEEATSCON online, download The Infatuation app, follow The Infatuation on TikTok or Instagram, and sign up for your city’s newsletter.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Michael Sinatra, michael.sinatra@chase.com, 551.574.8031

Sarah Lunny Critides, sarah.lunny@chase.com, 610.937.3199