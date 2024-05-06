For the 4th Year, Rubrik Captures Global InfoSec Award at the RSA Conference

Cyber Defense Magazine Recognizes the Company for Pioneering Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Cyber Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA CONFERENCE – By advancing the field of data protection and cybersecurity in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), wins two Global InfoSec awards for “Pioneering Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)” and “Pioneering Cyber Resilience.”





“Rubrik embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyber Resilience and Data Security Posture Management

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the importance of robust cyber resilience and comprehensive Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions have become paramount. Organizations need to safeguard their data against a variety of threats, including ransomware, data breaches, and other forms of cyberattacks. Rubrik’s solutions are designed to address these challenges, helping organizations keep their business up and running in the event of an attack.

“This recognition underscores our dedication to pioneering innovative solutions that help organizations build cyber resilience and strengthen their Data Security Posture Management,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “As cyber threats grow in complexity and scale, we remain committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to stay secure and resilient. Thank you to Cyber Defense Magazine for this honor, and congratulations to our entire Rubrik team for their hard work and dedication.”

Rubrik at the 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco

May 7-9, 2024: Discover more about bolstering cyber resilience and data security strategies at booths S-1635 and N-6086

May 7, 2024, at 2:25 PM (Moscone West 2001): Watch Bipul Sinha (Rubrik’s CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder), Chris Krebs (Chief Intelligence and Public Policy Officer at SentinelOne, former CISA Director and Chair of Rubrik’s CISO Advisory Board), and Nicole Perlroth (Cybersecurity Journalist, Author, CISA Advisor, and Managing Partner at Silver Buckshot Ventures) discuss “The Human Impact of Cyberattacks: Reframing the Defender Role”.

May 8, 2024, at 2:25 PM (Moscone South – 155): Hear from Steven Stone (Head of Rubrik Zero Labs) and Martin Walter (Rubrik’s Vice President of Product Management) about “Ensuring Data Defensibility in an Era of Inevitable Breaches”.

To schedule a meeting with a Rubrik expert or register for Rubrik’s event at SPIN San Francisco, visit Rubrik’s RSAC 2024 website.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

