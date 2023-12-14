For Private and Small-Cap Public Life Sciences Companies, Biotech Showcase™ to Set the Tone for the Industry in 2024

Join Novo Nordisk, Scientific American, The Cancer Research Institute, Sofinnova, Members of the Media and More Than 1,300 Investors Helping to Drive Biotech Innovation, Digital Medicine and Global Collaboration at Biotech Showcase™

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BiotechShowcase2024—Demy-Colton and EBD Group’s Biotech Showcase™ opens in conjunction with JPM Week, January 8-10, 2024 in San Francisco. The 3,500 person, three-day, in-person event is expected to set the tone once again for the industry for private and small-cap public life sciences companies in 2024, and to serve as a hub for participants to access a curated network of decision-makers at major companies, media and top angel and venture investors. A virtual event will follow from January 16-17.





Held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Biotech Showcase™ focuses on how the biopharma industry can accelerate drug discovery and what’s hot in therapeutics development. Speakers from Novo Nordisk, Regeneron, Khosla Ventures, Astellas Pharma, Rejuvenation Technologies, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Scientific American, Siolta Therapeutics, Ray Therapeutics, IN8bio, and Juvena Therapeutics, among many others, will bring new insights into the major trends shaping the future of healthcare. They join more than 1,300 investors, more than 70 members of the news media, and upwards of 340 public and private presenting companies across biotechnology and digital healthcare. The Seed Showcase program will give attendees a glimpse into today’s most promising early-stage innovations.

Conference registration provides attendees access to the full Biotech Showcase™ program, encompassing specialized events such as the DigiMed Showcase and Seed Showcase. During the in-person event, attendees will have access to three full days of one-to-one meetings. A virtual partnering option from January 16-17, 2024, will include access to company showcases and session recordings, creating opportunities to identify and connect with best-fit partners and potential investors.

Sara Jane Demy, Founder & CEO of Demy-Colton said, “Biotech Showcase™ offers a thoughtfully crafted program, inviting attendees to gain insights from top investors and biopharma executives. Our agenda focuses on 2024’s most relevant biotech topics and offers a preview of upcoming developments.”

Highlights:

Neurodegenerative Disease: The Quest to Make it a Thing of the Past

David Suendermann-Oeft, CEO, Modality.AI

Brent Vaughan, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics

Vivian Lee, Managing Director, Aqua Partners

Beth Hoffman, CEO, Origami Therapeutics

Marc Jones, CEO, Altoida

Cell & Gene Therapy: New Frontiers, Reaching Patients with Curative Therapies

Joel Sandler, Principal, Lumanity

Cameron Gardner, Director, Research Development, JURA Bio

Daniel Dornbusch, CEO, Excision Bio

Shelley Hartman, CEO, Aegle Therapeutics

Daniel Oliver, CEO, Rejuvenate Bio

Alexis Rovner, CEO, 64x Bio

Media Round-Up: Heard Around the Square

Virginia Amann, Founder and CEO, ENTENTE Network

Kyle LaHucik, Senior Reporter, Endpoints News

Allison DeAngelis, Biotech Reporter, STAT News

Alex Philippidis, Senior Business Editor, GEN

Ron Leuty, Biotech Reporter, San Francisco Business Times

Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US, said, “With an agenda focused on the upcoming developments in biopharma, and a lineup of exceptional company presentations from both public and private companies, this year’s Biotech Showcase™ will help spur many exciting investments and partnering opportunities. We look forward to a gathering that not only informs but also inspires and sets the tone for innovation, partnering and funding in 2024.”

For more information about Biotech Showcase™ or to register for the event, please visit www.biotechshowcase.com

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, Biotech CEO Summit™ in La Jolla, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders, where investment, learning, and thoughtful conversations thrive. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com.

About EBD Group

EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

