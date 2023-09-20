For a Second Year in a Row, H.I.G. Growth Partners Named Top PE Firm

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetManagement–For the second consecutive year, H.I.G. Growth Partners (“H.I.G.”), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, was named one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2023 by GrowthCap, an advisory firm specializing in growth capital. The award further establishes the firm’s place as a leading growth equity firm focused on creating value and market-leading positions for its portfolio companies. The honor follows recent awards to the firm and its professionals including “2022 Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors” and “2023 Best Growth Investment Firms.”





As part of this announcement, GrowthCap noted it looks for exceptionalism, including the ability to enact transformational sustained business expansion, prescient investment selection, as well as transcendent firm cultures and networks. The award was announced on September 19, 2023.

Ross Hiatt, Head of H.I.G. Growth, said of the recognition, “At H.I.G. Growth, our success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering growth and innovation. Our collaborative partnership style empowers us to work hand-in-hand with visionary entrepreneurs, driving transformative results and creating lasting value together. We are honored to be recognized by GrowthCap as one of the top private equity firms of 2023.”

According to GrowthCap, selections were based on an evaluation of firm capabilities that include financial capital, portfolio company value creation, firm growth and track record, firm culture, and commitment to ESG, among other factors. GrowthCap is a leading advisory organization that focuses on aiding CEOs, entrepreneurs, as well as large asset managers in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by private equity, growth equity, venture capital, and private debt firms. Read more about H.I.G. Growth and fellow awardees here.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of equity capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

