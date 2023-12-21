Foothold Technology Launches New Solution to Coordinate Care and Track Outcomes for Social Care Networks

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foothold Technology, a leading Behavioral Health and Human Services software provider backed by ASG, unveiled a groundbreaking ecosystem of solutions to empower the to-be-established Social Care Networks (SCNs) and their associated Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and Case Management Agencies (CMAs) in New York State. This advanced technology will facilitate care coordination and provide an unprecedented way to monitor and report on case management, billing, and outcomes for Social Determinants of Health (SDoH).





“SCNs will be an essential part of the New York 1115 waiver for addressing the SDoH factors that have a real impact on the health equity within our communities,” said Alyza Tarmohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Foothold Technology. “And Foothold is proud to present this system designed for SCNs to coordinate their care and set them up to provide value-based services. SCNs will have the ability to track and report on case management, billing, and outcomes within one system – something that has never been available before.”

The forthcoming waiver for New York is in response to the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Medicaid enrollees in the state increased to more than 888,000, revealing that even immediate emergency responses were insufficient to overcome the socioeconomic factors in place, and COVID-19 had a disproportionate impact on low-wage workers and people of color. As part of the waiver, New York is developing SCNs to address the 80% of health outcomes impacted by SDoH areas like housing, food and transportation.

Foothold has been collaborating with stakeholders throughout New York State to advance its technology to fulfill the requirements expected in the impending waiver. Foothold’s solutions are interoperable and will coordinate with other essential tools such as referral management systems. These collaborations will help ensure the success of individual SCNs by fostering effective data sharing and coordination. The comprehensive solution will give SCNs the ability to coordinate care, track outcomes, bill and provide value-based services for people in their community. The data and insight functionality as part of the solution will allow for increased data sharing capabilities to enhance visibility across the entire network.

Foothold is working with SCN applicants to provide free consultations around potential solutions and data requirements to prepare for the upcoming waiver. For more information please reach out to Paul Jones (pjones@footholdtechnology.com)

Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and Case Management system software provider. Foothold’s federally certified software platform offers full functionality for case management, client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management, and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). Today, Foothold serves more than 1,100 human service organizations across the nation, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Foothold partners today with eight Health Homes in New York that support 237 Care Management agencies serving over 120,000 members. In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

