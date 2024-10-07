FoodMinds Announces upwaRD™ Class of 2024

Four RDNs who are passionate about nutrition communications are recognized for their innovation, dedication and excellence in the field of nutrition & dietetics

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FoodMinds–FoodMinds, a leading food and nutrition consultancy with 15 registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) on staff, announces its 2024 upwaRD™ class. Now in its sixth year, upwaRD™ is a professional recognition program showcasing passionate early-career RDN communicators who are proven community leaders.









The 2024 class was selected for their expertise in translating evidence-based nutrition recommendations into exciting, engaging and accessible content for traditional and social media channels.

“At FoodMinds, we pride ourselves in being able to identify and empower up-and-coming talent transforming the food and nutrition landscape,” said Andea Carrothers, MS, RD, senior vice president, FoodMinds, who co-leads the agency with Allison Mikita. “Through upwaRD™, we are championing the next generation of nutrition communicators with skill-building and networking opportunities to forge new business connections with support from our seasoned credentialed experts. Our team possesses deep knowledge in global food and nutrition affairs, healthy sustainable food systems, health and wellness communications, influencer and stakeholder engagement, and more.”

FoodMinds’ upwaRD 2024 winners are already making significant impacts in nutrition communications, leading conversations and trends in food, nutrition and health. Through participation in upwaRD™, they will be able to enhance their skills and learn best practices for partnering with food and beverage brands.

Zariel Grullón, RDN, CDN, LDN, LD is a leader in the dietetics profession and founder of Love Your Chichos. She promotes holistic wellness and embraces a weight-inclusive approach to nutrition communications.

Gregory Lafortune, MS, RDN, LD is a men’s health dietitian and founder of Optimal Health Nutrition. He curates evidence-based content on topics such as testosterone, erectile dysfunction, prostate health and more.

Alicia “Chacha” Miller, MS, RDN is the founder of Cardamom Nutrition, which is focused on bridging the gap in health disparities by making nutrition education available, accessible and easy to understand.⁠

Maria Sylvester Terry, MS, RDN, LDN is a nutrition communicator and dietitian. Her approach at Maria Terry Nutrition and Wellness is centered on reducing stress by focusing on sustainable habit changes.

“FoodMinds is recognized as a leader in food and nutrition influencer engagement and our expertise in this area reflects our unique ability to identify and forge relationships with up-and-coming, forward-thinking RDNs who demonstrate creative, credible and effective nutrition communications skills,” added Chelsea Elkin, MS, RD, senior director at FoodMinds and upwaRD™ program lead. “Our 2024 upwaRD™ class is poised to change the nutrition communications landscape for the better and we are excited to help elevate their voices.”

About FoodMinds

FoodMinds is a leading global food and nutrition agency, providing innovative science, policy and influencer communications programs that achieve clients’ business goals while also doing good for public health, people and the planet.

We put passion into practice across key solution areas including science communications, food and nutrition affairs, stakeholder engagement, food as medicine/precision nutrition and healthy, sustainable food systems, to affect change and impact behaviors. FoodMinds is a destination where talented food, nutrition, public health and sustainability experts come together to leverage strategic insights, consumer values and multi-dimensional communications to produce meaningful results. FoodMinds employs policy wonks, trend watchers and storytellers – and is the only agency with 15 registered dietitians as well as a Global ExpertBench™ of nutrition science, policy and communication professionals – to help our clients embody a better story.

FoodMinds, a division of Padilla, works with more than 30 leading commodity boards, food companies, brands and associations in the U.S. and around the world, including several Fortune 500 companies. Between FoodMinds and Padilla Food + Beverage, we are consumed by food. Together, we’re reimagining why, what and how the world eats and drinks – to help build a stronger, flourishing future for all.

Contact us at FoodMinds.com to get started.

Contacts

Julie Behr



Julie.Behr@PadillaCo.com