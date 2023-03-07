Food Allergy Institute Announces 8,000th Successful, Food Allergy-Free Patient

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TIP–The Food Allergy Institute announced this week that more than 8,000 patients treated with its innovative Tolerance Induction Program (TIP), have now successfully achieved “remission” and can freely eat the foods that were once dangerous or even life-threatening to them. This 8,000-patient success story milestone marks a significant achievement in the Institute’s efforts to help individuals with severe food allergies lead safer and healthier lives.

Revolutionizing food allergy treatment with machine learning models, applied mathematics, research, and cutting-edge clinical care, the Food Allergy Institute’s TIP method draws from collected data to schedule a series of bio-similar proteins and controlled exposures to help patients build up tolerance to specific foods. With a success rate of over 99%, TIP has proven to be a safe and effective solution for young patients who previously struggled with serious food allergies.

“We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone and to be able to help so many of our patients overcome their specific food allergies,” said Inderpal Randhawa, MD, founder of the Food Allergy Institute. “For each of the 8,000 patients we have helped to achieve allergy remission and food freedom, there is a unique story. The fact that everybody’s food allergy experience is different is precisely why our TIP program works and is a safe, targeted solution for so many.”

“We have collected more than 20 trillion data points that allow us to formulate treatment plans that safely treat each child’s unique food allergies with an individualized treatment plan,” explained Dr. Randhawa. “Regardless of the risk factors or severity of food allergies each child has when they start our TIP program, the Food Allergy Institute can help these kids experience the joy of freely eating whatever they would like without limitation. Our goal has always been to provide a safer and healthier childhood while improving quality of life issues for these children – and their parents – so that birthday parties, school lunches, Halloween, holidays and sleepovers are no longer dangerous and stressful.”

As of the end of February 2023, over 8,000 patients have successfully graduated from TIP in food allergy remission, including hundreds of children who had previously been hospitalized with anaphylactic shock after coming in contact with everyday food items such as peanuts, eggs, and sesame (an allergen the Food Allergy Institute recognized as a major allergen before the FDA). Now these children can safely enjoy such foods without fear, stress or worry, thanks to the Tolerance Induction Program.

Founded in 2015 by Inderpal Randhawa, MD, the Food Allergy Institute is a cutting-edge clinical care and research center that is revolutionizing food allergy treatment. Built on over a decade of diagnostic data collected, the Food Allergy Institute’s Tolerance Induction Program (TIP) is a specialized treatment program designed to help children with food allergies achieve “Food Freedom” — the ability to eat whatever they want, whenever they want, in unlimited quantities and without fear of reaction. Food Allergy Institute currently has locations in Long Beach and San Diego, with more to come later this year. Learn more at socalfoodallergy.org

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310-569-0023, paul@medialinecommunications.com