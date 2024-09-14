Fonon’s Quartz Laser Welding Technology (QLWT) Transforms Optical Components Manufacturing

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Quartz Laser Welding Technology (QLWT).





Fonon’s innovative QLWT transforms the manufacturing of quartz glass for a variety of uses, including in optical devices, lighting systems, refractory materials, and chemical apparatuses. QLWT technology enables monolithic welding of quartz glass, allowing for high-strength joints that maintain the material’s original properties.

Fonon’s QLWT technology benefits the design and manufacturing of devices with quartz glass as a fundamental component. The technology provides numerous benefits over traditional methods, such as achieving deeper and more precise welds, increasing the strength and durability of the end product, and minimizing material loss.

Depth and Precision : Traditional gas or laser welding methods are limited to 2mm in weld thickness, after which they cause such component distortion that the part becomes unacceptable for required performance parameters. QLWT allows for welds up to 100mm deep, maintaining the characteristics of monolithic quartz glass.

: Traditional gas or laser welding methods are limited to 2mm in weld thickness, after which they cause such component distortion that the part becomes unacceptable for required performance parameters. QLWT allows for welds up to 100mm deep, maintaining the characteristics of monolithic quartz glass. Strength and Durability : The technology produces welds with minimal stress and deformation of the material, resulting in greater strength and a higher melting point.

: The technology produces welds with minimal stress and deformation of the material, resulting in greater strength and a higher melting point. Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness: QLWT reduces production and handling damage, increases speed and quality, and minimizes manufacturing waste, leading to lower production costs.

Unparalleled increases in speed, precision and quality, plus a reduction in manufacturing waste and material loss, allow manufacturers to cut production time and costs, which is why the technology continues to gain momentum in the aerospace and astrophysical industries. The QLWT technology has also seen increased popularity in areas dealing with flat panel displays, optical devices, refractory materials, chemical apparatuses, semiconductors and electronic manufacturing.

For more information about Fonon’s Quartz Laser Welding Technology, please visit https://fonon.com.

About Fonon



Fonon is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

Contacts

Fonon Media Relations



1 (844) 366-6624



Marketing@fonon.com