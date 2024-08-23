Fonon’s Bulk-To-Shape Technology: A Perfect Fit for Defense Industry Needs

U.S. Defense Program Has Set Its Goals for Broad Adoption of 3D Printing

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation’s innovative Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) technology, currently in development, aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense’s strategy to adopt and integrate additive manufacturing to ramp up rapid prototyping and end-use parts production. Fonon’s groundbreaking BTS technology is developed at the intersection of 3D metal printing and laser technology, and involves the reprocessing of raw or obsolete materials.





DOD’s strategy on additive manufacturing (AM), as unveiled in early 2021, outlined five goals to broaden the adoption of 3D printing: to develop guidance on integrating AM into the defense industrial base; to align AM activities with external partners; to advance agile use of AM; to expand proficiency and knowledge; and to secure AM workflows.

With its BTS technology in development, Fonon aims to capitalize on the integration of additive manufacturing within the DOD and the broader defense industrial supply chain. By reducing costs and lead times for hundreds of types of parts and components, BTS systems can streamline 3D metal printing activities and minimize the funding required for multiple defense production programs across various service branches.

Harnessing 3D printing for research and prototype production, along with the creation of complex geometries and easy customization, will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of defense systems. This technology will reduce costs that often hinder global-scale program planning and design. Moreover, it will accelerate technological dominance, ensuring that warfighters’ needs are met swiftly and effectively.

In multiple industries, including one or more early-adopting military branches, AM has fully proven to lead to significant savings in labor while lowering the need for part procurement, transportation, storage and assembly. It has also delivered major downtime reductions when replacement parts are needed. AM allows physical inventories to be replaced by digital inventories and new components to be produced on-demand and on-site.

Continuous investments in technology like BTS provide military product manufacturers with the added benefit of more sustainable operations. Faster development, shorter lead times, less resource-intensive production, and high-reusability materials contribute to reducing waste and minimizing carbon footprints. This approach fosters innovation in sustainable design, production, and distribution, helping manufacturers meet their sustainability goals. AM, as a key enabler of a circular economy, prioritizes the reuse of materials and products throughout the production line. This can significantly reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing, steering us toward a more sustainable future.

Fonon’s BTS systems, when fully commercialized, will empower defense manufacturing decision-makers to optimize existing part designs for enhanced performance and reliability. BTS exemplifies Fonon’s continuously expanding portfolio of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing intellectual property. This product family of specialized 3D metal printing systems for industrial and manufacturing purposes represents the fastest path to production readiness.

For more information about Fonon’s transformational Bulk-To-Shape technology, please visit https://fonon.com.

Contacts

Fonon Corporation Media Relations



1 (844) 366-6624



Marketing@Fonon.com