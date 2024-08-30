Fonon’s BTS Additive Manufacturing Technology Can Help Metal Forming and Fabricating Industries Scale

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights the benefits of its Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) additive manufacturing/3D metal printing technology for the metal forming and fabricating industries. The BTS technology is currently being developed by Fonon and has not been fully commercialized.





Advancements in digital manufacturing, materials, software and serial production are driving the trend toward scaling production through additive manufacturing (AM). Key to these scaling efforts are partnerships between machine makers like Fonon and providers of software and related technologies. Further, the intersection of 3D metal printing technologies with AI-based software platforms is increasingly enabling manufacturers to enhance the efficiency and quality of their 3D printing to meet industrial requirements and use AM for volume production of end parts, not just prototyping and design.

Leveraging its cutting-edge technology, Fonon is seizing a unique opportunity in a market with few frontrunners. The company is developing a system powered by BTS technology to offer metal formers and fabricators, as well as leaders in various other industries, a new material management method. This method recycles obsolete parts or raw materials into fully functional components, including those with intricate internal or external features, with minimal material loss.

Fonon’s high-volume BTS system is in development to be AI compatible. The integration of AI would significantly aid in visual recognition, data collection, redesign, and adjustment of processes in real time during fabrication. This technology is poised to prevent potential defects and refine the final output, reducing the costs and time needed for process optimization.

Experts acknowledge that scaling AM requires high-productivity printers coupled with an integrated end-to-end workflow solution that fits within existing production systems and optimizes the AM workflow from order entry to delivery. The goal is to create workflows that improve quality control, support more efficient, repeatable volume production and permit full traceability.

Additive manufacturing offers significant advantages, including customizable production, optimal material usage, efficient inventory management, time savings and the creation of lighter yet stronger components. When combined with AI, additive manufacturing can accelerate productivity in new ways, ushering in a new era of automated production. Bridging the gap between data preparation and actual printing is vital to harnessing the potential of full productivity.

For more information about Fonon Corporation's transformational Bulk-To-Shape technology, please visit https://fonon.com.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

