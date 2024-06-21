Fonon’s Additive Manufacturing Technology To Transform Space Exploration Sector

Space Market To Gain a Decisive Advantage With 3D Laser Metal Printing

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) additive manufacturing/ 3D metal printing technology for the space exploration industry. This BTS technology is currently being developed by Fonon and has not been fully commercialized.





Additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing or digital fabrication, is an industrial production method witnessing swift growth and offering advantages across various sectors. Unlike traditional manufacturing processes, which often rely on molding or subtractive processes that result in material waste, AM systems fabricate complex geometries without the need for specific tooling and little material waste.

Decision-makers in global space exploration development, both private companies and government-affiliated entities, have been exploring the benefits of AM both on the ground and in-orbit. In the long term, this technology is expected to reduce costs and optimize space utilization on the rocket. In addition to easy customization, optimized material use and time efficiency in the production process, components created by an AM system can be lighter and stronger.

When fully actualized, Fonon’s BTS AM system will be capable of re-creating a three-dimensional model through a combination of conventional laser additive manufacturing with original metal powder production. The process will involve a layered, digitally driven additive manufacturing process powered by laser energy to fuse metal powder into 3D objects. High-caliber components and metallic prototypes can be seamlessly crafted from digital blueprints and raw or repurposed materials.

A decade ago, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) first used a small 3D printer that produced plastic parts and tools on-the-spot. Earlier this year, the very first metal 3D printing took place on the ISS and proved a success. Next, this technology is expected to progress from small-scale to full and sizable parts and provide astronauts with groundbreaking possibilities.

Leveraging its cutting-edge laser technology, Fonon is seizing a unique opportunity in a market with limited frontrunners. The company is developing a system powered by BTS technology to offer various industries a way to recycle obsolete parts or raw materials into fully functional components.

BTS represents Fonon’s continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing intellectual property dedicated to designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for industrial and manufacturing purposes that represent the fastest path to production readiness.

