Fonon’s Additive Manufacturing Technology To Transform Naval Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Bulk-To-Shape (BTS) additive manufacturing/ 3D metal printing technology for the naval industry. This BTS technology is currently being developed by Fonon and has not been fully commercialized.





Additive manufacturing (AM) is a rapidly growing industrial method of manufacturing that continues to benefit multiple market segments. Unlike traditional manufacturing processes that require molding or those that involve subtractive processes resulting in material waste, AM systems fabricate complex geometries with no part-specific tooling and little material waste. Early adopters used AM in rapid prototyping for quick production of complex parts and tools. Since then, AM has evolved to be used for the production of functional end-use parts. Defense professionals in land, sea and air domains are now exploring the benefits of using this technology.

Fonon’s BTS systems, when fully developed, will be able to provide naval operators with a solution to produce parts, components and tools on-demand, which will minimize downtime and ensure mission readiness. As production material, users would recycle obsolete parts or raw materials into fully functional components. Essential machinery would undergo expedited repairs while at sea, enabling continued operation or, if necessary, “limp home” capabilities.

Different types of vessels, including small craft, warships and submarines, can use BTS systems aboard ships to provide critical spare parts, ensuring continuous operation without the need for shore-based resupply or returning to port. This capability offers significant logistical advantages for nations that can effectively use AM technology in a marine environment. Examples of onboard AM-printed components include handles, pump housings, tools and pressure fittings.

When fully actualized, Fonon’s BTS system will be capable of re-creating a three-dimensional model through a combination of conventional laser additive manufacturing with original metal powder production. Fonon’s 3D laser metal printing systems will utilize a layered, digitally-driven additive manufacturing process that directs high-quality, focused laser energy to fuse metal powder into 3D objects. Production-quality parts and metal prototypes will be capable of being BTS-manufactured directly from a digital model and raw material or used parts.

This would lead to quicker procurement of essential components and a more sustainable supply chain with a reduced carbon footprint. Physical inventories can be replaced by digital inventories and new components and parts can be produced on-demand. Fonon’s BTS systems will also empower users to optimize existing part designs for enhanced performance and reliability, while also minimizing material waste.

BTS represents Fonon’s continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing intellectual property dedicated to designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for industrial and manufacturing purposes that represent the fastest path to production readiness.

