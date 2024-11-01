Fonon Well-Positioned To Capitalize on Wafer Dicing Market Growth With BlackStar Laser Dicing System

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights its position to leverage the growing demand for effective wafer dicing technology in the semiconductor industry with its BlackStar laser dicing system.





According to research firm Astute Analytica, the global push towards digitalization, coupled with rising demand for consumer electronics and miniaturization, is expected to boost the global wafer dicing services market from $578.8 million in 2023 to more than $839.9 million by 2032. That translates to a 4.2% compound annual global market growth rate (CAGR) for the market.

As technology evolves and the adoption of 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) fuels demand for high-performance semiconductor components, effective wafer dicing technology becomes increasingly vital for fabricating chips. The emergence of smart cities and Industry 4.0, which demand high-performance chips, will further expand market opportunities.

Dicing silicon wafers with the highest possible output and minimal material waste is crucial in chip production. The success of wafer dicing is measured by the quality and yield of the separated chips and the overall efficiency of the process.

Powered by Fonon’s patented Fantom Width Laser Dicing (FWLD) technology, the BlackStar system maximizes die yield per wafer by splitting brittle silicon without generating visible seams or micro-cracks. Higher yields and reduced material waste translate to lower overall production costs across various industries using chip-powered technology. Greater die strength during chip package assembly improves chip reliability and quality.

Fonon believes it is well-positioned to become one of the top providers of laser-powered wafer dicing systems in the growing semiconductor market over the next few years. Fonon continues to expand its global presence by offering state-of-the-art industrial laser processing systems, leveraging its robust expertise in laser technology development, and serving top brands worldwide.

Fonon is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

