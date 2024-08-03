Fonon Precision Laser Cutting Technology Meets Needs of Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation’s Titan FX Laser Cutting System offers heavy equipment and machine part manufacturers a 10%-30% increase in speed and accuracy and a 10%-30% decrease in kerf loss over similar systems. They are also operator- and regulation-friendly and environmentally responsible, guaranteeing operational excellence, which aids their customers’ pursuit of sustainable market growth.





A flatbed multipurpose fiber laser cutting system — available in several sizes – Fonon’s Titan FX Laser Cutting System presents the most advanced, high-performance, reliable, cost-effective way for manufacturers of heavy equipment and machine parts to cut metals, including highly reflective metals.

Heavy equipment industries worldwide use highly reflective metals such as titanium, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, brass and copper. Yet manufacturers who use traditional methods to process these metals often face challenges that can result in poor cut quality.

Fonon’s Titan laser cutting series can seamlessly process reflective metals and a multitude of other materials that competing systems have trouble addressing. The technology also excels at working with lightweight specialty metals, which can be equally challenging to work with.

Standout features of the Titan FX: CleanCut technology that produces a smaller heat-affected zone with minimal material alteration during cutting; an advanced motion control platform for smoother motion and reduced vibration during its operation; and low power consumption. It is a fully enclosed Class I laser: no harmful radiation can escape the system enclosure. Titan FX systems are also operator and regulation-friendly while guaranteeing operational excellence. For these reasons, Fonon’s Laser Cutting Technology continues to gain momentum for this and other industries working with highly reflective metals. This Fonon technology is manufactured and sold by Laser Photonics.

Contacts

Fonon Corporation Media Relations



1 (800) 520-3453



Marketing@fonon.com