Fonon Highlights Its Zero Width Laser Cutting Solution for Brittle Material Processing

The ZWLCT, Fonon’s patented technology, is an innovative, next-generation solution ideally suited to the intricacy of cutting brittle materials like glass with no material loss and a clean edge. Whereas regular laser cutting involves melting and vaporizing a portion of the material to achieve a cut, zero width laser cutting separates the material via a controlled heating and cooling of the cut line. This means that no material is wasted, while the edges are strong and chip-free, requiring no post-processing like polishing.

This remarkably efficient technology finds use across a wide range of industries where glass and quartz components are manufactured in accordance with strict quality control measures and rigorous regulatory standards. It provides the precision critical for medical and optical devices, electronics and semiconductors. It is especially suitable for flat panel displays (FPD) used in phones and tablets, computer screens, industrial-use monitors, billboards, and control systems, among others.

Fonon’s ZWLCT achieves intricate cutting with utmost accuracy, helping manufacturers produce the smallest and most complex components.

Increases in speed, strength and quality, plus a reduction in manufacturing waste, greatly benefit brittle material component manufacturers. That is why ZWLCT technologies continue to gain momentum across various industries.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized laser cutting systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

