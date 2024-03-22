Fonon Highlights Its Titan FX Laser Cutting Systems for Applications in the Defense Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its laser cutting technologies for manufacturing in the defense industry.





Fonon is proud to serve manufacturers in the defense industry by offering its precision metal cutting solution, the Titan FX Laser Cutting System. The Titan FX is a flatbed multipurpose fiber laser cutting system available in several sizes that offers a high-performance, cost-effective way to cut metals, including highly reflective metals.

The defense industry uses highly reflective metals across a multitude of applications, from transport and ballistics to protective gear components. Among the common metals used in military applications are titanium, aluminum, stainless steel and nickel.

Titanium alloys are used for structural components and protective panels on armored vehicles, aircraft engines, pressure tanks and missiles for their exceptional strength, light weight, anticorrosive properties and high impact resistance. Meanwhile, titanium has significant reflectivity in the infrared spectrum, which may make it a tough material to process with a laser.

Using laser cutting in manufacturing components made of highly reflective metals, which reflect most of the light rather than absorb it, presents certain challenges. Fonon offers an effective solution for this problem. Titanium is among the multitude of metals and materials that the Titan laser cutting series can process seamlessly.

Fonon’s Titan systems incorporate a back-reflection isolator that protects the source from the light reflected from the workpiece. Standout features of the Titan FX are the CleanCut technology, which leads to a smaller heat-affected zone for minimized material property alteration around the cut area; an advanced direct drive motion control platform for smoother motion and reduced vibration; and low power consumption for its class of industrial laser cutters.

Titan FX requires no optical system alignment or laser delivery system maintenance. It comes with software-controlled mechanical geometry alignment, eliminating special installation requirements. It’s a fully enclosed Class I laser, meaning no harmful radiation can escape the enclosure of the laser system.

Due to its ability to cut metals, including highly reflective metals, the Titan FX can also be used in naval applications, such as for processing marine-grade aluminum and copper alloys. It can also be used in aircraft and rocket production because of its ability to effectively work with lightweight specialty metal components. The Titan FX systems are operator and regulation friendly while guaranteeing operational excellence.

