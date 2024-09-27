Fonon Highlights BlackStar Laser Wafer Dicing Benefits for Semiconductor Industry

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights benefits of its BlackStar silicon wafer dicing system for applications in the semiconductor industry.





Conventional laser dicing challenges include reducing material losses and reducing cracks and thermal distortions at an effective machining speed. Leveraging Fonon’s patented Fantom Width Laser Dicing (FWLD) technology, the BlackStar system aims to solve these challenges by using a pulsed fiber laser to split brittle silicon, thereby maximizing die yield per wafer.

By utilizing the BlackStar system, manufacturers benefit from high-quality, precise, and clean cuts essential for processing brittle materials. Laser processing is a cost-effective method that significantly reduces die street width, minimizing overall material loss. This reduction in material loss not only lowers production costs but also decreases production time, making the entire process more efficient.

Fonon’s exceptionally flexible FWLD technology produces multiple size dies on the same wafer. It also dices complex shapes, cutting each die individually regardless of shape, size, or position. It cuts wafers secured on backing tape frame for stability, a dry processing technique which eliminates water jet use for cooling as well as extra handling steps. No replacement parts or regular maintenance are required in the process.

In addition to all other benefits, BlackStar offers a range of safety features, including an enclosure with safe viewing windows that allow no accidental eyes and skin exposure to laser radiation, an interlocking device to deactivate the laser in open mode, a key control, emission indication and an emergency stop button.

About Fonon

Fonon is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

