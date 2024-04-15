Fonon Highlights Applications for Its Laser Cutting Technology in Construction

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Titan FX laser cutting technologies in the construction industry.





In construction project management and execution, where every penny counts, laser cutting machines are an investment in precision and efficiency. By reducing material waste, increasing accuracy and accelerating production times, these machines not only improve productivity – they also deliver substantial financial benefits.

Fonon’s precision metal cutting solution, the Titan FX Laser Cutting System, is a game changer for the construction industry. A flatbed multipurpose fiber laser cutting system, the Titan FX is available in several sizes and offers a high-performance, cost-effective way to cut metals, including highly reflective metals.

Laser cutting is extensively used to cut structural steel for residential and commercial buildings, bridges and a wide variety of smaller components that are assembled into larger structural support members in almost every construction arena. Connection and base plates, for example, are optimally manufactured using laser cutting, with speed and precision allowing for quicker project completion times and sturdier structures.

The Titan FX cuts metals of varying thicknesses, coated and plated metals and alloys. The system integrates technology that is superlative at precisely cutting complicated and irregularly shaped components. It is highly efficient in cutting metal sheets, minimizing material waste and optimizing repetitive task processes.

The Titan FX system requires no optical system alignment nor routine maintenance of the laser components. It comes with software-controlled mechanical geometry alignment and requires no special installation. It’s a fully enclosed Class I laser, meaning no harmful radiation can escape the enclosure, while the fumes from the material vaporization get captured by the optional fume extractor.

The Titan Series High Power Fiber Laser Cutting System is designed to consistently meet the high demands of the construction industry. The system features state-of-the-art design combining the latest developments in motion engineering, PC-based CNC control and fiber laser technologies.

The Titan FX delivers value through its advanced Direct Drive Motion System, CleanCut technology and adaptive thin-to-thick fiber laser beam shaping. These benefit construction project managers and other businesses that need to precisely cut most metals–especially highly reflective ones–at production-level speed, balancing maximum accuracy with high speed. With the effectiveness of the Titan FX, construction project managers can save time and money through more economical and sustainable operations while also achieving superior edge quality on thick plates.

Increases in speed, strength and quality, plus a reduction in manufacturing waste, benefit adopters of the technology. That is why Fonon laser technologies continue to gain momentum across virtually all industries. For more information about Fonon Corporation’s laser cutting technology, please visit https://www.fonon.com.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing Intellectual Property (IP). The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

