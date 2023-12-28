Fonon Corporation Highlights its Wafer Dicing System for Semiconductor Industry Applications

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Wafer Dicing System in the semiconductor industry.





Fonon’s Wafer Dicing System incorporates Fantom Width Laser Dicing technology (FWLD), an innovative next-generation method of splitting brittle materials without generating a visible seam. Using this method, operators can control the propagation of microcracks during ultrathin wafer singulation, which addresses a key challenge that industry professionals typically face during the wafer dicing process. Other common issues include difficulties with accurately positioning the cut, material loss, and component distortions.

During the manufacturing of chips and microchips, thin silicon wafers are cut into small squares or rectangular dies. By using Fonons’ non-contact laser technology, users are able to separate wafers flexibly, preventing flaking that happens on the material’s edge. With Fonon’s automated single-step processing, the edge quality– a critical criterion of fracture resistance–is increased.

Other benefits provided by the technology include its ability to lower manufacturing waste, which allows business owners to cut down on production time and costs, which is why the technology continues to be adopted in the semiconductor industry. As Laser Dicing continues to steadily replace blade dicing as the dominant cutting technique in the microelectronics and semiconductor space, the amount of companies using Fonon technology continues to increase due to the company’s FWLD tech being able to flexibly deliver on the production of multiple-size dies on the same wafer.

