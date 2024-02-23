Home Business Wire Fonon Corporation Highlights Its Quartz Laser Welding Technology for the Aerospace Industry
ORLANDO, Fla.,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Quartz Laser Welding Technology (QLWT) in the aerospace industry.


Fonon’s QLWT is well suited in the aerospace industry for manufacturing structural optical parts, fiber optics and more. Using this laser technology during manufacturing enables end users to adhere to strict quality standards while streamlining and enhancing operations.

There are several benefits to utilizing QLWT, including reduced risk of material damage during manufacturing and reduced product failures. This laser welding technology is also cost-effective and time-efficient, allowing manufacturers to improve ROI, which is why the technology continues to be adopted in several industries, including areas dealing with flat panel displays, optical devices, refractory materials, semiconductors and electronic manufacturing.

For more information about Fonon Corporation’s Quartz Laser Welding Technology, please visit https://fonon.com.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware, and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

Contacts

Fonon Corporation Media Relations

1 (844) 366-6624

Marketing@fonon.com

