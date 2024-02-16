Fonon Corporation Highlights Its Quartz Laser Welding Technology for Chemical Equipment Manufacturing

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing systems for subtractive and additive manufacturing, highlights applications for its Quartz Laser Welding Technology (QLWT) in the chemical equipment industry.





Thanks to Fonon’s Quartz Laser Welding Technology, quartz glass structures such as chemically inert glass crucibles, beaker plates and tubes can be effectively and precisely welded. Traditional methods based on gas or conventional laser technology are limited to only 2mm in thickness, after which they cause such distortion that a worked-on part can be damaged and rendered useless.

Using Fonon’s cutting-edge technology, it is possible to weld quartz glass products like quartz tanks, quartz containers and quartz cells without worrying about the deformation that can be present in such a process.

Manufacturers and consumers who utilize QLWT experience several benefits, including a reduced risk of damage to worked-on material during production and a reduction in product failures. The technology is also cost-effective and time-efficient, allowing manufacturers to cut production time and costs, which is why the technology continues to gain momentum in several industries, including areas dealing with flat panel displays, optical devices, refractory materials, semiconductors and electronic manufacturing.

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized 3D metal printing systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

